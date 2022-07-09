Manchester United tour diary: Erik ten Hag's team given grand welcome – but there are notable absentees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Ducker
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erik ten Hag
    Dutch association football manager and former player
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Fans greet the Manchester United squad at Bangkok Airport ahead of their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia - GETTY IMAGES
Fans greet the Manchester United squad at Bangkok Airport ahead of their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia - GETTY IMAGES

Thousands of fans lined the arrivals hall at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Stadium on Saturday morning to welcome the new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to the Thai capital for the start of their pre-season tour. The hysteria was perhaps not quite at the same levels witnessed in previous years - maybe it would have been different had Cristiano Ronaldo been present - but a parade of stewards, each stationed six feet apart, were still required to prevent the fences from collapsing and the jubilant crowd from mobbing the players amid their thirst for pictures and autographs.

*****

United’s players could pick from a variety of meals on the team flight, including Thai chicken skewers, seabass and fillet mignon, although banana pancakes seemed a somewhat surprising choice for breakfast. Ten Hag is reputed to have wasted no time implementing a series of new strict rules on his squad and that has apparently included changes to the menu at the club’s Carrington training base, with fish and vegetables said to feature more prominently now. Staff have discovered very quickly that Ten Hag’s detailed approach to training is mirrored off the field and wants thorough breakdowns of what people are doing.

Erik ten Hag has wasted little time in putting his print on matters behind the scenes - SHUTTERSTOCK
Erik ten Hag has wasted little time in putting his print on matters behind the scenes - SHUTTERSTOCK

*****

United’s new signing Tyrell Malacia spent much of the 14-hour journey from Manchester to Bangkok in the company of forward Anthony Elanga, whom he sat next to on the plane. The pair, both affable characters, were seen laughing and joking together. The Netherlands left back, a £12.9 million recruit from Feyenoord, is the first signing of the Ten Hag era and is expected to provide competition for Luke Shaw and Alex Telles. Telles is one of several players United are prepared to listen to offers for this summer.

*****

Ronaldo was the most notable absentee from United’s 31-man travelling tour party but Phil Jones was also missing. The one time England defender, whose career has been derailed by injury in recent years, has stayed behind in Manchester to work on a specialist pre-season programme, much like he did last summer. United will listen to offers for Jones this summer but the 30-year-old - who has made just four league appearances in the previous two seasons - will need to prove his fitness to boost his prospects of a move, on loan or permanently. Shola Shoretire and Alvaro Fernandez have also not travelled with the pair, who are currently training with the Under-21s, likely to leave on loan in the coming weeks.

*****

Talking of absentees, it has surprised some that Stewart Gardner, United’s lead commentator for MUTV, the club’s official television station, has not made the trip to Bangkok. United have been scaling back the size of their tour parties in recent years after accepting that they had become too bloated but Gardner had always been an ever present until now. Instead, he will provide commentary on United’s tour games - starting against Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday in what will be Ten Hag’s first game as manager - from a base at Old Trafford.

Thai fans of Manchester United cheers as a team bus leaves Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok - AFP
Thai fans of Manchester United cheers as a team bus leaves Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok - AFP

*****

Ten Hag is expected to hold a press conference on Monday ahead of the Liverpool match the next day but the Dutchman has already been speaking to in-house media and believes the next couple of weeks on tour will offer a great chance to learn a lot more about his players. The former Ajax coach has also reiterated his insistence that United must play “a proactive style of football - on and off the ball”. “Trying to do that has to be our intention and now, firstly, it’s for the coaches to bring it over to the team that we are, in every situation, proactive,” he said. “We are brave and willing to have the ball, to give each other options, but also off the ball - to get the pressing style is what we’re working for together”.

*****

Ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping there are no issues with the pitch at the Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday, when United and Liverpool meet in the Bangkok Century Cup. The surface has been recently relaid and, after heavy rain in Bangkok on Friday night, some dark patches formed but it looked better once the sunshine had reappeared. United infamously had to abandon a pre-season friendly against Manchester City in Beijing in 2016 after torrential rains had rendered the pitch at the Bird’s Nest unplayable.

*****

United have been linked with the young Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, who currently plays for RB Leipzig, but it is being suggested by sources that the 20-year-old is more likely to rejoin Ajax as things stand.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Nick Nurse knows how to bring out the best in Chris Boucher

    After signing a new three-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, forward Chris Boucher credits Nick Nurse for showing him his path to success through, at times, some tough love. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Marc-Andre Fleury returning to Wild on 2-year deal

    Veteran netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is officially off the market after inking a multi-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Penguins lock up Kris Letang on 6-year deal

    The Penguins ended the speculation surrounding their No. 1 defenseman in the hours leading up to the NHL Draft.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with