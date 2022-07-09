Manchester United tour diary: Erik ten Hag's team given grand welcome – but there are notable absentees

Fans greet the Manchester United squad at Bangkok Airport ahead of their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia - GETTY IMAGES

Thousands of fans lined the arrivals hall at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Stadium on Saturday morning to welcome the new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to the Thai capital for the start of their pre-season tour. The hysteria was perhaps not quite at the same levels witnessed in previous years - maybe it would have been different had Cristiano Ronaldo been present - but a parade of stewards, each stationed six feet apart, were still required to prevent the fences from collapsing and the jubilant crowd from mobbing the players amid their thirst for pictures and autographs.

United’s players could pick from a variety of meals on the team flight, including Thai chicken skewers, seabass and fillet mignon, although banana pancakes seemed a somewhat surprising choice for breakfast. Ten Hag is reputed to have wasted no time implementing a series of new strict rules on his squad and that has apparently included changes to the menu at the club’s Carrington training base, with fish and vegetables said to feature more prominently now. Staff have discovered very quickly that Ten Hag’s detailed approach to training is mirrored off the field and wants thorough breakdowns of what people are doing.

Erik ten Hag has wasted little time in putting his print on matters behind the scenes - SHUTTERSTOCK

United’s new signing Tyrell Malacia spent much of the 14-hour journey from Manchester to Bangkok in the company of forward Anthony Elanga, whom he sat next to on the plane. The pair, both affable characters, were seen laughing and joking together. The Netherlands left back, a £12.9 million recruit from Feyenoord, is the first signing of the Ten Hag era and is expected to provide competition for Luke Shaw and Alex Telles. Telles is one of several players United are prepared to listen to offers for this summer.

Ronaldo was the most notable absentee from United’s 31-man travelling tour party but Phil Jones was also missing. The one time England defender, whose career has been derailed by injury in recent years, has stayed behind in Manchester to work on a specialist pre-season programme, much like he did last summer. United will listen to offers for Jones this summer but the 30-year-old - who has made just four league appearances in the previous two seasons - will need to prove his fitness to boost his prospects of a move, on loan or permanently. Shola Shoretire and Alvaro Fernandez have also not travelled with the pair, who are currently training with the Under-21s, likely to leave on loan in the coming weeks.

Talking of absentees, it has surprised some that Stewart Gardner, United’s lead commentator for MUTV, the club’s official television station, has not made the trip to Bangkok. United have been scaling back the size of their tour parties in recent years after accepting that they had become too bloated but Gardner had always been an ever present until now. Instead, he will provide commentary on United’s tour games - starting against Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday in what will be Ten Hag’s first game as manager - from a base at Old Trafford.

Thai fans of Manchester United cheers as a team bus leaves Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok - AFP

Ten Hag is expected to hold a press conference on Monday ahead of the Liverpool match the next day but the Dutchman has already been speaking to in-house media and believes the next couple of weeks on tour will offer a great chance to learn a lot more about his players. The former Ajax coach has also reiterated his insistence that United must play “a proactive style of football - on and off the ball”. “Trying to do that has to be our intention and now, firstly, it’s for the coaches to bring it over to the team that we are, in every situation, proactive,” he said. “We are brave and willing to have the ball, to give each other options, but also off the ball - to get the pressing style is what we’re working for together”.

Ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping there are no issues with the pitch at the Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday, when United and Liverpool meet in the Bangkok Century Cup. The surface has been recently relaid and, after heavy rain in Bangkok on Friday night, some dark patches formed but it looked better once the sunshine had reappeared. United infamously had to abandon a pre-season friendly against Manchester City in Beijing in 2016 after torrential rains had rendered the pitch at the Bird’s Nest unplayable.

United have been linked with the young Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, who currently plays for RB Leipzig, but it is being suggested by sources that the 20-year-old is more likely to rejoin Ajax as things stand.