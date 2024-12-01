Ruben Amorim seals first Premier League win as Manchester United thrash Everton

Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United’s first and added his second after half-time - EPA/Peter Powell

Manchester United thrashed Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday to seal Ruben Amorim’s first win in the Premier League.

Despite the scoreline, Amorim rarely looked happy in the technical area, stomping around and waving his arms in frustration even at 4-0. Compared to his predecessor Erik ten Hag, the Portuguese coach wears his heart on his sleeve and lives every moment of the game.

His team have yet to function efficiently in his 3-4-3 system, despite going unbeaten in his first three games in charge. Amorim says it is trial and error with players he inherited from Ten Hag. He made radical changes from the Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt and promised more.

“Arriving mid-season with so many games in such a short space of time, there are not as many opportunities as we might like to work on things together on the training pitch,” he wrote in his programme notes. “As a result, there will be a lot of squad rotation so that the players are all either playing or learning in training.”

United’s opener came from Bruno Fernandes’s corner teeing up Marcus Rashford unmarked on the edge of the area, with his volley flying in off Jarrod Branthwaite.

For the second, Branthwaite was pressured into losing the ball by Amad Diallo, with United sweeping the ball in within seconds after Bruno crossed for Zirkzee to tap in.

Everton had kicked off the second half but conceded within 20 seconds after Jordan Pickford’s punt forward came straight back to them. Amad slipped through Rashford, who netted between the England goalkeeper’s legs.

Zirkzee had not scored since the opening day of the season but got his second of the day when he finished coolly past Pickford when United broke, having been defending a corner a few seconds earlier.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham. Brennan Johnson put the hosts ahead, before Tom Cairney came off the Fulham bench in the 62nd minute, scored the equaliser in the 67ths minute and was then sent off in the 82nd minute.

FULL TIME: Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0

Enzo Fernandez will never escape his price tag, and the truth is that he might never come close to living up to it. The £107 million transfer fee is a burden that could forever hang round his neck, prompting sneers from rival fans and groans from his own.

But just because Fernandez is probably not the world-beater that his fee suggests, it does not mean he cannot become a useful and valuable member of the Chelsea team over the remaining eight years of his contract. There are now signs that, at last, this process may be starting.

About time? Probably. Fernandez has been in London since the winter of 2023, after all. Still, this is a case of better late than never for Chelsea, for whom the midfielder impressed again in this commanding victory over struggling Aston Villa.

Having not scored all season before last weekend, the Argentina international has now struck two goals in his last two appearances. His finish here was masterfully steered into the corner of Villa’s net, from just inside the penalty area, as he appeared to enjoy a more advanced attacking role in Enzo Maresca’s team.

That strike means that Fernandez has now been involved in four goals (two goals, two assists) in his last three league appearances. Having been dropped from the league side for four consecutive matches — he even fell into the Thursday night ‘B’ team for a few games — he is suddenly moving like a key player again. He wore the captain’s armband here.

The racism storm of the summer, in which Fernandez issued a grovelling apology to his offended team-mates, must now feel like a long time ago for the Chelsea players.

Villa, eight matches without a victory in all competitions, simply could not find a decisive moment comparable to Fernandez’s goal, Nicolas Jackson’s early opener or Cole Palmer’s gorgeous third. Unai Emery’s side are in a footballing quagmire, squelching around in increasing desperation, and they looked vulnerable throughout this trip to Stamford Bridge.

Perhaps most concerning of all for Emery is that his team appeared so visibly anxious. Their build-up play was jittery, punctuated by mistakes, and they fluffed the chances they did create. Ollie Watkins was particularly wasteful against a Chelsea defence that presented him with opportunities.

There is no doubt that Chelsea were deserving winners here. With Moises Caicedo playing as a full-back/midfielder hybrid, and Fernandez and Palmer pushing forward from midfield, there was a lovely balance to their play. There is a growing sense that Maresca’s system is bedding into the minds of his players, with each man knowing where to be and when.

FULL TIME: Tottenham 1 Fulham 1

In the end, the points were shared. But Ange Postecoglou, for all his refusal to embrace pragmatism, must wonder how he might impose just a little consistency on his Spurs side. There they were humiliating Manchester City last weekend, here playing with little zest, spirit or togetherness. If it were a Europa League hangover, then the further exertions of the season are not going to bring much reward.

The fact is Fulham deserved to win here. After being mangled at home by Wolves a week ago, here they were the more coherent side, playing with real conviction. Antonee Robinson and Alex Iwobi were a particular threat, while a headlong charge of a run by the substitute Harry Wilson in added time was an example of their counter attacking ambition. A couple of lengthy moves, involving lots of first time touches and flicks, really should have sealed the points. Were it not for the 36-year-old Fraser Forster, producing four outstanding saves on what was his first league game in 18 months, they might have won by a distance.

True, after a mistake strewn first half, Spurs took the lead midway through the second, when Tomi Werner’s scooped cross found Brennan Johnson alone and unmarked to fire home. But Fulham responded with a brilliant equaliser. For the umpteenth time, Robinson and Iwobi combined before the former Arsenal man, who, like the other three ex-Gunners in the Fulham line-up was booed throughout by the home support, found the substitute Tom Cairney. His shot was magnificent. As it had to be to beat Forster.

It was not clear why Postecoglou had not started with Dejan Kulusevski, the principal agent of City’s demolition. But when he came on, Spurs suddenly looked more threatening. Indeed, Cairney was sent off after a lengthy VAR intervention after bringing the Swede down as he swept forward. Ultimately it made no difference, the ten visitors held on.

Disappointment for Ange Postecoglou - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

FULL TIME: Man Utd 4 Everton 0

The Amorim era has come alive after their first league win under the new head coach.

Goals from Rashford and Zirkzee, Amad impressive, Onana sharp in goal and confidence is building at Old Trafford.

83mins: Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0 GOAL

That’s a classic Cole Palmer goal, bent from the edge of the box into the top corner. Beautiful. Game over.

RED CARD: Game changing moment at Tottenham

After a lengthy VAR intervention, Fulham’s goalscorer Tom Cairney has just been sent off for a nasty tackle on Kulusevski.

United’s England contingent

Bear in mind there were no England players in the last squad. Now we have Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire on the pitch, with Kobbie Mainoo subbed off. The Euros in the summer was the first time in 28 years that an England team played a tournament match with no United players featuring.

‘Villa are pushing’

Villa are pushing here, as they must, but the danger is that it is leaving plenty of space in behind. Cole Palmer has just run from his own half into the Villa area, where his shot was blocked.

Jhon Duran is on for Villa but it’s still not flowing for them in attack.

Everton fans have seen enough

Empty seats in the away end as Everton fans leave early - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

67mins: Tottenham 1 Fulham 1 GOAL

A superb equaliser for Fulham. Antonee Robinson finds Iwobi, whose cunning pass back is smacked into the goal by the substitute Tom Cairney. Not even Forster could do anything about that. Deserved for Marco Silva’s side. And the manager celebrates with gusto.

Fulham’s Tom Cairney celebrates scoring - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Injury problems mount for Chelsea

A concern for Chelsea here: Wesley Fofana has limped off the pitch. He looks very uncomfortable indeed. Benoit Badiashile is on, which means Chelsea have two left-footers at centre-back.

Maguire returns from injury

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire comes on as a substitute to replace Matthijs de Ligt - Reuters/Molly Darlington

54mins: Tottenham 1 Fulham 0 GOAL

Finally relief for Spurs. With Fulham looking ever more likely to score, the ball broke upfield. Werner scooped a delicious cross into the Fulham area which found the lurking Brennan Johnson. His finish was as precise and controlled as Spurs’ play up to that point had been sloppy and lacklustre.

‘Without Forster, Fulham would be out of reach’

When Guglielmo Vicario broke his ankle, many a Spurs fan feared what might happen without his presence between the posts. They need not have worried. Already in this second half Fraser Forster has made another couple of fine saves, to go with the two he pulled off in the first half. Without him, Fulham would be out of reach.

Martinez forced off at half time for Villa due to wrist injury

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez receives medical attention - Reuters/Ian Walton

02:40 PM GMT

‘Stop exploiting loyalty’

Manchester United fans display a banner protesting ticket prices - AP/Dave Thompson

Man Utd 3 Everton 0 GOAL

20 seconds into the second half and United have all but sealed the three points and it is Rashford again.

That’s his third goal under Amorim and his sixth goal in eight games against Everton.

A word too on Amad, who is thriving under the new Portuguese head coach.

Chaotic at Spurs

“At times it has been chaotic at the Tottenham Stadium, a mistake strewn comedy of errors. But boy have there been chances. Not least James Maddison’s clever free kick just as the half was coming to an end. Spotting that the Fulham wall did not have a draft excluder player lying behind it, he shot hard and firm along the turf, his shot hitting the post. Mind, if he had scored it would have been harsh on Fulham, who have twice obliged Tottenham’s stand in keeper Fraser Forster to make fine saves. “Indeed, the visitors have played the better attacking football of the two sides, at times quick, concise, smart. Despite his every touch being soundtracked by boos because of his Arsenal history, Alex Iwobi has been at the heart of most of their better moments. But they still keep making the kind of mistakes at the back which Son, Werner or Johnson will surely eventually pounce on. Though before that happens, it would be no surprise to see Dejan Kulusevski brought on by Ange Postecoglou to bring a bit of coherence to the Spurs attack.”

Chelsea impressive

“Impressive first half from Chelsea, although it has not exactly been controlled. Villa still look dangerous on the counter through Ollie Watkins. An end-to-end game, in which Villa have been too sloppy, too often. 2-0 at the break.”

02:22 PM GMT

Chelsea 2 Aston Villa 0

Manchester United 2 Everton 0

Tottenham 0 Fulham 0

Everton’s Branthwaite comes to United’s aid...

“Jarrad Branthwaite was the subject of bids from Manchester United in the summer but stayed at Everton. He has given United a huge helping hand in this game with an own goal, deflecting in Marcus Rashford’s shot, and an error to gift Joshua Zirkzee the second goal. It was a tight game until those moments.”

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal

Repeat: Forster denies Fulham

“Another sumptuous move by Fulham, full of deft touches and clever layoffs, ends with Iwobi smacking a shot from the edge of the area. For the second time in 10 minutes, Forster again saves brilliantly, pushing the ball on to the bar.”

GOAL! Zirkzee scores for United

Fernandes sets it across for an easy finish for Joshua Zirkzee and the first goal has changed the game. His first goal since his debut on August 16.

Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 01, 2024 in Manchester, England

Man Utd 2 Everton 0

GOAL! Chelsea go 2-0 up

“Chelsea have doubled their lead and it has probably been coming. Villa have been struggling all game to contain them. Palmer’s pass finds Fernandez, who takes one touch and then steers a lovely finish into the corner. “Villa are still threatening at the other end but they look vulnerable, again.”

A fine save from Forster and it’s still 0-0

“A lovely move by Fulham sees Jiminez released once again behind the Tottenham defence. His shot is precise and heading to the corner of the net. But Forster stretches to make a fine save. Still somehow this game remains goalless.”

GOAL! United are ahead

Fernandes takes a corner to Rashford on the edge of the box, he half-volleys towards goal but the ball goes into the back of the net off Jarrad Branthwaite. Own goal or not? Maybe, but Amorim’s men are ahead.

Man Utd 1 Everton 0

A rare sight indeed at Stamford Bridge

“We’ve had one of the great thrills of football: the indirect free-kick inside the penalty area. It came after Pau Torres nudged the ball back to Emiliano Martinez, who inexplicably picked it up. “After about two minutes of plotting, it was Cole Palmer who finally took the shot for Chelsea from about seven yards. Martinez made a brilliant stop. “... and now Martinez passes straight to Jackson, and then makes another incredible stop to deny him. Really fun game here.”

Dyche means business

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 01, 2024 in Manchester, England.

“Sean Dyche has removed the jacket – he means business. The Everton manager has gone for the tracksuit today, rather than the white shirt and jacket he is often seen in. His bench were furious at a quick free-kick being blocked and advantage being played instead of a yellow card. He will be happy with the attacking positions his players have got into but their final ball has not been good enough to create a clear opening. “

Chances at both ends at Spurs

“How this game remains goalless is the question of the day. Another woeful Fulham backpass let in Son again. But again his shot was saved by Leno. Fulham then go up front and, from a corner, have three efforts charged down from a corner. It’s a ping pong of chances.”

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 1, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min in action with Fulham's Bernd Leno

A lack of finishing for both teams so far

“It could be a hat-trick of 0-0s for Everton today but the opening exchanges suggests there will be chances. Some very promising positions for both teams – Dwight McNeil and Beto guilty of being wasteful for visitors, likewise Amad Diallo for United. The finishing points to why these teams are in the bottom half of the table.”

Jiminez misses a chance for Fulham as Forster saves

“A superb ball by Iwobi set Jiminez free in behind the Spurs defence. The Mexican took the ball on his chest, but couldn’t bring it under control and Forster was able to smother the opportunity. A real chance for Fulham.”

Villa causing Chelsea problems

“It has been a thrilling start to this game and Villa are causing problems. Watkins keeps running in behind Chelsea’s high line and the home side are struggling to manage him. They needed a fine save from Sanchez to deny the England striker.”

GOAL! Chelsea are ahead

“Another goal for Nicolas Jackson, his fourth in six games, but much of the credit should go to Marc Cucurella here. It was the Chelsea left-back who snatched the ball on the edge of the box and then played an accurate cross that allowed Jackson to score.”

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa FC at Stamford Bridge on December 01, 2024 in London, England

Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 0

Four former Arsenal players on show

“The home supporters are enjoying themselves loudly booing anyone in the Fulham side with an Arsenal connection. Given there are four former Gunners on the pitch - Leno, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi and Nelson - there is plenty of booing to be done.”

Amorim’s 3-4-4 system up against 4-4-2

“Amorim’s 3-4-3 system has won him trophies at Sporting Lisbon and here the formation is up against a straight four-four-f------ two with Sean Dyche setting up Everton with Dwight McNeil as advanced as Beto when the visitors are without the ball.”

Spurs are almost ahead early on

“Spurs just had a gilt-edged invitation to score within a minute. Bassey’s terrible misplaced pass was picked up by Werner, who fed Son who really should have scored. But Leno made a fine save with his legs.”

Bernd Leno of Fulham makes a save against Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Fulham FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 01, 2024 in London, England.

KICK OFF!

We are under way at Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The up-and-down derby

“The two least predictable sides in the Premier League collide here, both capable of excellent, dominant football, both capable of sinking in disappointment. Oddly, given his match-winning contribution when Spurs hammered Manchester City last weekend, Dejan Kulusevski is on the Spurs bench.”

Duran, from super sub to plain old sub

“One of the reasons for Villa’s struggles in recent weeks is the drop-off in the form of Jhon Duran, the super-sub at the start of the season. These days, Duran is just a sub. “He has not scored in his last eight appearances off the bench, having struck five in his first eight substitute appearances of the season.”

Villa in ‘a difficult moment’, as they say

“Good afternoon from a rainy and dank Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea are looking for another statement performance. Villa are without a win in seven games in all competitions and, after a tough game against Juventus in midweek, they might be there for the taking today. “Chelsea have actually not won any of their last 11 league matches against last season’s top four. In other words, it’s been a long time since they beat one of the big boys. Do Villa still count as big boys, given their form? You decide.”

James unlikely to play before end of year

“Reece James is not expected to return from his latest injury setback before the end of December following a scan on his hamstring as Chelsea prepare to support him through another physical and mental battle. “Chelsea have not put an exact time frame on James’s return and have not confirmed the outcome of this week’s scan. But it is understood that James may not return until the new year, depending on how his recovery goes. “It is believed that while James is again out with a hamstring injury, his latest problem is not viewed as a recurrence of a previous injury.”

Read more from Matt Law here.

Mike McGrath on the team selections at Old Trafford

“Ruben Amorim has put Rasmus Hojlund on the bench despite his two goals against Bodo Glimt in midweek, with Joshua Zirkzee given his chance. Tyrell Malacia makes way for Diogo Dalot, Ugarte and Antony are dropped for Casemiro and Amad Diallo. Marcus Rashford replaces Mason Mount, while Kobbie Mainoo is back in place of Alejandro Garnacho. “Six changes in the United team and Amorim, writing in his programme notes, has warned to expect more changes at the start of his tenure. ‘Arriving mid-season with so many games in such a short space of time, there are not as many opportunities as we might like to work on things together on the training pitch,” he wrote. ‘As a result, there will be a lot of squad rotation so that the players are all either playing or learning in training.’ “Everton boss Sean Dyche has gone with almost the same team as last week’s goalless draw against Brentford, with his only change being Beto coming in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front.”

Some pictures from the protest at Old Trafford

Fans display a banner protesting against rising ticket prices reading 'Stop Exploiting Loyalty' before the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 1, 2024 in Manchester, England

Manchester United fans display banners in front of the George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton statue outside the stadium before the match in protest

News: Amorim appoints separate coaches to work with defenders, midfielders and strikers

Ruben Amorim has appointed specialised coaches for each key department of his Manchester United team in a bid to kick-start their season. The Portuguese coach, 39, has assigned members of his staff to work with defenders, midfielders and forwards in one of the major changes from Erik ten Hag’s work on the training pitches at the club’s Carrington HQ.

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 training session at Carrington Training Ground on November 27, 2024 in Manchester, England

Read more from Mike McGrath here.

Protest at Old Trafford

“Hundreds of Manchester United fans gathered at the “Holy Trinity” statue outside the club megastore to protest at rising ticket prices, with a striking antipathy towards co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The protest was with support of the Football Supporters’ Association’s (FSA) campaign, with fans holding a ‘Stop Exploiting Loyalty’ banner ahead of the Premier League fixture against Everton. Fans sang about building a bonfire with Ratcliffe in the middle, while also chanting “Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s a ----”, with Ratcliffe’s 27.7 per cent of United and control of football operations clearly seen as an extension of the Glazer’s ownership of the club. ‘The rivalry between these four clubs has been, and is, fierce. But we all go to games, love our club and want to keep football affordable for future generations while protecting heritage and communities,’ said a spokesperson for Manchester United fan group FC58.”

Chelsea vs Villa teams: Sancho starts

Chelsea

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Caicedo, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga, Gusto, Madueke, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku

Aston Villa

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Konsa, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn; Philogene, Watkins, Rogers

Substitutes: Diego Carlos, Mings, Barkley, Duran, Buendía, Maatsen, Olsen, Bogarde, Bailey.

Spurs vs Fulham teams: Kulusevski on the bench

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Werner, Son, Johnson

Subtitutes: Austin, Reguilon, Gray, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Spence, Lankshear, Olusesi, Williams

Fulham

Staring XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Nelson; Jimenez

Subtitutes: Benda, Wilson, Muniz, Cairney, Traore, Castagne, King, Sessegnon, Amissah

Man Utd vs Everton teams: Zirkzee starts

Manchester United

Starting XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Diallo, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Garnacho, Maguire, Malacia, Mount, Shaw, Ugarte, Hojlund, Antony

Everton

Starting XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Gueye, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, McNeil, Beto.

Subtitutes: Armstrong, Begovic, Calvert-Lewis, Coleman, Harrison, Mangala, Joao Virginia, O’Brien, Patterson

Good afternoon

Welcome to our coverage for the three 1.30pm Premier League kick-offs this Sunday afternoon. They are: Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Manchester United vs Everton and Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham. Chelsea can move back into the top four with victory, though Villa would draw level with them on points if they were to win.

Enzo Maresca’s men are unbeaten in all competitions since a 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the League Cup at the end of October. In that time they recorded a staggering 8-0 win over Noah in the Europa Conference League.

Spurs are having a so-so season that has been very hot and cold in recent weeks. Their most recent League form reads: loss, win, loss, win, loss, win. Can they put two wins together for the first time since late September? Their 4-0 win at Man City was their victory of the season so Ange Postecoglou will be hoping that will be able to supercharge their top-four attempt. Whatever happens, you cannot say it will be much of a surprise.

The biggest game of the day for interest, though, is probably Ruben Amorim’s third game in charge at Manchester United. Since taking over the club drew away at Ipswich and then had to come back from 2-1 down to Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League in the week. They did, though, and won 3-2 for the Portguese head coach’s first win as United manager and first win at Old Trafford.

Their opponents today, Everton, are hardly in the best of form but that has been the case at the club for quite a while now. Only one defeat in their last six league games, yes, but also one victory in that time. In fairness, that accounts for seven of their 11 points in total this season after 12 games, so maybe it is good form?

Anyway, the teams are out so we will have those for you in just a moment.