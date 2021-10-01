Manchester United team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks ahead of Everton game

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will speak to the media this afternoon to preview his side’s Premier League clash with Everton.

The Red Devils scraped past Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winner securing some revenge for United following their Europa League final defeat by the Spanish club at the end of last season. Next up are Rafael Benitez’s Everton, who beat Norwich 2-0 in the Premier League last time out to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa, whose most recent top-flight result was a 1-0 win over United at Old Trafford.

Kortney Hause’s later goal in that game saw United slip to fourth in the Premier League table, though they are level on 13 points with second and third-placed Man City and Chelsea, and they only trail leaders Liverpool by one points. Solskjaer is expected to reflect upon the victory over Villarreal and provide updates on the fitness of injured defenders Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, as well as forwards Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo.

Follow live updates from the Manchester United manager’s press conference, below.

Man United press conference LIVE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks ahead of Premier League match with Everton

United edged Villarreal 2-1 in the Champions League last time out with late winner

Fitness updates expected on Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and others

Pep Guardiola pays tribute to rival Jurgen Klopp

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, admitting that he has helped him improve as a manager.

Guardiola and Klopp are set to renew their rivalry at Anfield on Sunday, meeting for the first time since the return of spectators to Premier League grounds.

City and Liverpool were the top flight's leading rivalry a few seasons ago but both face challenges from Chelsea and Manchester United for this season's title.

“He helped me, his teams helped me be a better manager,” Guardiola said of his rival.

“He put me at another level to think about it and prove myself to be a better manager, with our teams, to try to beat them. That’s the reason I’m still in this business.”

Manchester United press conference

13:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could also give a fitness update on Marcus Rashford, who has been picture in training this morning.

The England international has not played this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in August but returned to contact training earlier this week.

Luke Shaw was also pictured in training this morning.

Fully vaccinated players given green light to travel to red-list countries

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Fully vaccinated players will be able to travel for international duty in red-list countries this month.

A bespoke quarantine exemption has been agreed between the Premier League the Government and the health authorities which will enable fully vaccinated players to travel and then play for their clubs on their return.

The Government confirmed the plans on Friday afternoon. The agreement was reached after assurances were given that players would be in Covid-secure ‘bubbles’ with their national teams and on return to their clubs.

A Government spokesperson said: “We have worked closely with football authorities to achieve an outcome that balances the interests of both club and country while maintaining the highest levels of public health and safety.

“Our best defence against the virus is vaccination and these new measures will allow fully vaccinated players to fulfil their international duties in the safest, most practical way possible, while allowing them to train and play with their clubs as early as possible upon their return.”

Manchester United press conference

13:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Solskjaer is set to give fitness updates on Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw after both players missed Wednesday’s match against Villarreal.

Shaw was included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the October internationals but Maguire was not, indicating that the left back could be available for the Everton match tomorrow.

Alex Telles could continue to fill in if Shaw was unavailable after he scored a stunning equaliser on Wednesday, while Victor Lindelof is set to start alongside Raphael Varane.

Solskjaer could also give an update on Donny van de Beek following reports that he in growing unhappy at the club due to a lack of game time.

Manchester United press conference

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is up next ahead of his side’s match against Everton tomorrow lunchtime.

The Manchester United manager was boosted by a crucial Cristiano Ronaldo winner in stoppage time against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

Liverpool press conference

12:56 , Jamie Braidwood

That concludes Jurgen Klopp’s press conference. In terms of the Manchester City match, there was no indication that Alexander-Arnold or Thiago will return, with Klopp saying he has “three options” available to him at right back.

“We have to produce our best work [against City],” Klopp said, “only then will we have a chance.”

The Liverpool manager also voiced his disapproval for the plans for players returning from red-list countries in the October international break, with Fabinho, Alisson, Mane and Tsimikas set to be affected.

Liverpool press conference

12:52 , Jamie Braidwood

On James Milner filling in at right back:

“James plays the position exceptionally well because he is a smart footballer. The way we play the right back is influential, has a lot of possession. At the moment he is ok to play there. We haven’t made a decision yet but if he plays there, he is just a very important part of the squad. In the dressing room he is very influential and it’s nice he also has the engine to be influential too. I’m really happy he has the opportunity to play in these types of games because it shows his whole spectrum. He can pretty much do everything.”

Liverpool press conference

12:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Klopp gives a lengthy response to the upcoming international break and quarantine periods for players coming back from red-list countries. He confirms that Alisson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Kostas Tsimikas are scheduled to play in red-list countries next week.

“There’s no final decision. There’s the 10-day quarantine, but in a hotel with food delivered to their door. It’s not ok.

“If that’s the solution I don’t know where it’s coming from. In our situation we’re talking about the Brazilian players, Tsimikas and Mane. It would mean they are away for the break, then the quarantine, then a week later there is another international break.

“For me it’s not a solution. Brazil is on the red list for England, but not for France, Germany and Spain. All the other countries could send their players.

“It means the players are always in bubbles. What I really don’t like is it’s not properly thought through by the Government. They cannot have all the information.

“We take care of our players when they are here. They come to training and then go home. They don’t need to go to the hotels. The Premier League needs to fight for their players. If the situation in Brazil is that bad, then ok, but then why are Germany and France ok?”

Liverpool press conference

12:40 , Jamie Braidwood

On Roger Hunt.

“I have so many people in the club who would produce better words on his impact. Yesterday I spent time with Kenny Dalglish and a few other guys. Obviously they know more.

“He was one of the most influential strikers in England and Europe, that’s what I know. I never met him but we will all miss him. He was a true legend of this club.”

Liverpool press conference

12:38 , Jamie Braidwood

On Liverpool’s unbeaten start.

“It’s a bit early to be taking a point. The start has been ok but we carry on. If we win I would think, ‘Now that looks like a proper start’. But then it’s Watford, Atletico, Manchester United. I’m not interested in the start, I’m only interested in doing the best season. We’re only a few games in so let’s carry on.”

Liverpool press conference

12:37 , Jamie Braidwood

“We’ve liked the football we have played but we haven’t played City yet. And they haven’t played us. This is a really special game, every year it’s always the same.

“It has to be high intensity. You have to be brave, front-footed, cheeky in moments, produce our best work. Only then will we have a chance.

“We have to show a lot of things on Sunday and that is a complex football challenge. Thank God for both teams - that’s what makes it so exciting.”

Liverpool press conference

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Klopp asked on the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“We have three options. James Milner, Joe Gomez, Nico Williams. We could change the system - we’ve had the time to train this week - and we have options. Whoever plays at right back will be protected by two players and should not be scared.”

Liverpool press conference

12:33 , Jamie Braidwood

“We’ve scored a lot of goals recently but we’ve also missed chances. I don’t think we should expect this against City but we are in a good shape. That’s what we have to be to have a chance against them.

“For me they are the best team in Europe at the moment. Last weekend everyone was talking about Chelsea but City were clearly better.

“To win we have to score goals and we are confident, but to win we have to defend well to make sure the goals make a difference.”

Liverpool press conference

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

“It’s a big game. The match against PSG was a really good football game and they will strike back. The way City dominated PSG says a lot about their quality.

“It’s Anfield, and we are really looking forward to it.”

Liverpool press conference

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

“I don’t want to be James Bond,” he says. “Maybe as kid. I would be a bad James Bond. If I walked out the water in swimshorts the whole world would switch off.”

Liverpool press conference

12:29 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re on time! Here’s Jurgen Klopp.

And the first question is about James Bond...

Liverpool press conference

12:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool’s Alisson and Fabinho have both been called up for Brazil duty, along with six other Premier League players, ahead of the international break - but we are yet to receive confirmation over whether they will be allowed to travel.

Both players stayed in England over the last international break following uncertainty over return travel from red-list countries.

However, there has been a shift in regulations after the Premier League and the UK Government agreed upon quarantine exemptions for double vaccinated players.

We should get word from Klopp shortly over whether Alisson and Fabinho are set to travel.

Fully vaccinated players given green light to travel to red-list countries

Liverpool press conference: Klopp vs Guardiola

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney’s latest piece looks at the changes between both sides since the early days of the Klopp vs Guardiola rivalry in England.

Encounters between the two managers used to display a sharp contrast in styles, particularly in 2017/18, but their attacking philosophies have come together since.

You can read Miguel’s full piece, here.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s attacking philosophies

Liverpool press conference: Klopp vs Guardiola

11:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Jurgen Klopp will also be asked about his latest duel with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

Interestingly, both managers come into Sunday’s match with their overall record exactly level.

In 21 previous encounters - at both Liverpool vs City and Dortmund vs Bayern - there have been nine wins each and three draws.

Furthermore, their record while both in England is level too, with five wins each and three draws in all competitions.

Guardiola had the upper hand last season, as City ended their long run without a win at Anfield in a 4-1 victory at the home of the Premier League champions.

Liverpool press conference: Man City team news

11:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will give his press conference at around the same time as Klopp (12:30pm).

The Premier League champions are set to be without Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko for the match, with both players unlikely to return until after the international break.

City beat Chelsea in an impressive performance at Stamford Bridge last weekend but slipped to a 2-0 defeat at PSG in midweek in the Champions League.

Liverpool press conference: Other team news

11:26 , Jamie Braidwood

If Alexander-Arnold is absent, James Milner is likely to continue to deputise at right back and is set to start against his former team.

Roberto Firmino is also in contention after returning in the 5-1 win over Porto, in which he came off the bench to score two goals late on.

Virgil van Dijk is yet to play three matches in a week since returning from his serious knee injury but is expected to stay in the team for such an important match.

Curtis Jones, meanwhile, could be handed another start for the Reds after impressing at both Brentford and Porto, where he was man of the match on Tuesday night.

Liverpool press conference: Trent Alexander-Arnold injury news

11:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Jurgen Klopp is set to give an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold today but barring a late fitness boost the full-back is not expected to be involved on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold missed the 5-1 win away to Porto on Tuesday and Klopp confirmed afterwards that both he and midfielder Thiago are unlikely to feature.

“No,” Klopp said when asked if he had an update on the pair following the Champions League match.

“No ‘news’ means they are doing well but they won’t have enough time for being back against City, but I expect them both to be back after the international break.

“But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think.”

Liverpool press conference

11:07 , Alex Pattle

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is set to address the media this afternoon ahead of his team’s Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday.

The manager is expected to reflect upon the Reds’ victory over Porto in the Champions League from earlier this week, while previewing the meeting with Man City and offering updates on the fitness of some key players. On Tuesday, Liverpool were 5-1 winners away to Porto, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scoring twice and Sadio Mane rounding out the result. That win extended the side’s unbeaten run at the start of this new season to nine games.

Upcoming opponents Man City have stuttered here and there since the beginning of their campaign, including on Tuesday evening when they were beaten 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital, but Pep Guardiola’s players achieved an impressive 1-0 win against Chelsea in their most recent Premier League outing, dragging themselves into the title race. They sit second in the table on 13 points, one behind leaders Liverpool, who could be without Trent Alexander-Arnold again after his absence in Paris, while Klopp should reveal whether or not Thiago Alcantara can return this weekend from his recent calf injury.