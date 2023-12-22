Manchester United team news: Erik ten Hag hints at absentees for West Ham game

Erik ten Hag has hinted at possible absentees in his Manchester United squad for the trip to West Ham.

United could be missing 11 first-team players for the London Stadium clash, but Bruno Fernandes is available again after serving a one-game ban for picking up five yellow cards.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both suffered with illness of late, and Ten Hag said on Friday: "Now we have some doubts. We have some illnesses during the week, so we have to see who is always available for tomorrow. Hopefully they are recovered but we have to see."

Diogo Dalot will definitely miss the trip after his fifth booking of the season, while ten Hag expects injured trio Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount to remain sidelined until mid-January and Victor Lindelof has undergone surgery.

Victor Lindelof has undergone surgery (Manchester United via Getty Images)

He continued: "(Casemiro and Martinez) are not available before Christmas, so that will be mid-January we expect them back.

"Mason Mount similar into January. Harry Maguire I expect him early on and Victor Lindelof is not available. He has done a surgery so he will be out for a couple of weeks."

Ten Hag was asked about dipping into the transfer market to bolster his squad, but the manager said he was happy with his current crop of players.

He said: "As we get our players back, I'm sure we have a good squad. I think a lot of the way it went in the first (part of the) season, the reasons behind (it are) because many players were not available.

"I'm sure when all the players are available on board - it looks like, as I said, Casemiro will be back, Martinez will be back, Mason Mount will be back - we will be much stronger after the winter."