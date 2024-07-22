Manchester United target Joao Neves’ future to be decided by end of this week

Manchester United target Joao Neves is set to have his future decided by the end of the week.

The Red Devils have held an interest in the player for months and were reported to have made a bid of €70 million for him earlier in the summer.

Confusingly, transfer rivals Paris Saint-Germain are said to be making good progress on a deal for the supremely talented 19 year old for a bid for the exact amount.

SL Benfica are said to be evaluating the latest offer from the Ligue 1 champions but United are still in the picture, even if they are apparently moving further and further to the edges.

Portuguese publication Record report that a definitive decision on the youngster will be made shortly.

The paper states that “negotiations between Benfica and PSG for João Neves and Renato Sanches should be done by the end of the week.”´

The Eagles have been trying to get more money out of the French club “who made a proposal that, in total, reaches €70 million, between fixed and variable values.”

PSG “have the player’s will, as the 19-year-old midfielder has already said ‘yes'” to a move to the French capital.

It is also reported that the Parisians have also offered the carrot of Renato Sanches to the deal but the Lisbon based club are still evaluating this idea.

The Red Devils will not only be keeping a watchful eye on this move due to their huge admiration for Neves but also their interest in Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte is also tied into this potential transfer.

It has been reported that United and PSG are moving closer to agreeing a deal for Ugarte and he has already agreed personal terms with the side from Old Trafford.

The purchase of Neves will probably push PSG’s willingness to agree a deal for Ugarte as there will be no place for him in the starting line up and they will appreciate the extra funds as they also want to do a deal for Victor Osimhen.

In addition, Neves and Ugarte share the same agent and it has already been relayed here that Jorge Mendes could play a key role in United’s bid for the Uruguay international. But it is also possible that United could make a late run of their own for Neves, knowing now that the asking price has been slashed from €120 million to around €70 million, almost the same as the fee being demanded for Ugarte.



