Manchester United target Jadon Sancho ‘feeling the pressure’ of transfer interest, says Dortmund teammate

REUTERS

Jadon Sancho 'feels the pressure' of being wanted by clubs like Manchester United, according to his Borussia Dortmund teammate Thomas Delaney.

Standard Sport understands that Sancho is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number one target this summer as he looks to revamp his Manchester United squad, while Chelsea are also interested in the England international.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, United were confident of winning the race for Sancho but the Covid-19 outbreak, and subsequent halting of the Premier League, has seen the club’s revenue drop by a whopping £28.4million.

United have since borrowed £140m to boost cash funds , and with the English top flight set to return from June 17, a move for Sancho may be back on the cards.

And Sancho, according to teammate Delaney, is beginning to feel the pressure of the interest that surrounds him.

"Clearly, one of the biggest talents that I've played with," Delaney told ESPN's show the Gab & Juls podcast. "With that talent comes a lot of pressure, and I think he slowly starts to feel that from the England national team and clubs surrounding him now.

"Up until this point he's been a talent performing very well, performing better than what he is expected to do, but there was always going to be a next step, and that's going to be interesting. Next step in his career and his development.

"Only looking at his skills, he definitely has what it takes to become one of the five biggest players in the world. You see big talents go to waste, and I would say that he's already done enough to prove himself.

"He's got the most goal involvement in the league together with Timo Werner and [Robert] Lewandowski, which is amazing, but he should strive for more."

Read more

Why Manchester United won't commit to major Old Trafford revamp

Story continues

Five academy wonderkids who can save Man United millions on transfers

Man Utd's £140m transfer loan as Solskjaer targets Sancho and Grealish

How Man United have given Pogba and Fernandes early chance to click