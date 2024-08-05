Manchester United Target Fluminense, Wolverhampton Standouts as Alternatives to Manuel Ugarte, Report Says

Manchester United’s interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte might be fading. The two clubs haven’t been able to agree on a transfer fee, which has held up the deal. As a result, the Premier League side are looking at alternative midfielders.

Recently, Journalist Duncan Castles reported that Manchester United have offered £42 million for Ugarte. However, the reigning Ligue 1 champions are standing firm, wanting the £50 million they originally paid for him.

David Ornstein from The Athletic also reports that Manchester United are looking into other midfield options as talks with PSG over Manuel Ugarte have hit a snag, mainly due to PSG’s €60 million asking price.

In the meantime, PSG are staying relaxed, as there’s plenty of interest from other potential buyers for Ugarte. However, the English club reportedly aren’t playing poker and does have other names on file.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United is looking at João Gomes from Wolverhampton and Andre from Fluminense as backup options if they can’t land Manuel Ugarte. Andre is available for less than €35 million, while Wolves would want over €60 million for Gomes.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils do proceed with an alternative target to Ugarte or if this is a tactic to scare PSG into lowering their asking price.