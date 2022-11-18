Manchester United plan to sack Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United are taking 'appropriate steps' against Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United are exploring all legal options in their dispute with Cristiano Ronaldo as the club seek to terminate his contract and wash their hands of their renegade striker.

United announced in a statement on Friday morning that they have “initiated appropriate steps” in response to his incendiary, unauthorised interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, in which he launched blistering attacks on manager Erik ten Hag, the Glazers and the club.

Ronaldo’s explosive tirade has infuriated and saddened United in equal measure and the Portuguese’s position has left them with little option but to take swift and decisive action as they bid to ditch the five-time World Player of the Year.

United are understood to have appointed lawyers in the process, which could include suing for breach contract depending on what unfolds, but the club are strongly opposed to paying compensation as they have little interest in rewarding disloyalty.

Ronaldo, 37, is due to arrive in Qatar with the rest of Portugal’s squad at 8pm on Friday ahead of the start of the World Cup.

But United do not want him back at the club after the tournament and he is not expected to play for them again having effectively made himself a persona non grata at Old Trafford.

United wanted to see the full extent of Ronaldo’s comments in his interview with Morgan, which aired on TalkTV, before deciding their next move and, although the club are not putting any timescales on resolving the matter, they want it dealt with as quickly and cleanly as possible.

There is a belief there are strong grounds to argue Ronaldo has breached his contract, not just because of the content and unauthorised nature of his interview, but his refusal to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 win against Tottenham last month.

Yet United have opted against an immediate sacking in the hope of finding a solution that does not involve an ugly, protracted or unnecessarily costly standoff that could end in court, conscious the player wants to leave and he has burnt his bridges with Ten Hag and the club.

Ronaldo earns around £560,000 a week after his salary dropped this season due to United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and would, in theory, be in line to receive about another £17 million between now and the end of his contract in June.

United are also keen to show respect to Portugal and do not want the situation to become a circus during the World Cup.

Under form 15 of the Premier League’s rulebook, a player is expected to “participate in any matches in which he is selected to play for the club” when “directed by an authorised official of the club”.

Furthermore, it states he must not “knowingly or recklessly do, write or saying anything or which is likely to bring the club or game of football into disrepute” or “...cause damage to the club or its officers or employees”.

The player is also expected to give the club “reasonable notice of his intention to make any contributions to the public media in order to allow representations to be made to him on behalf of the club if it so desires”.

Ronaldo sensationally claimed he felt “provoked” by Ten Hag when discussing the Spurs incident with Morgan although said it was something he “regrets”. He pulled no punches over Ten Hag and claimed he had “no respect” for the Dutchman.

Ronaldo also accused the Glazers of not caring about the club and accused United of being stuck in a time warp and said there had been “zero progress” in terms of improvements to facilities and infrastructure since he left the club in 2009 after a successful first spell at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo also hit out at former team-mate Wayne Rooney and the other “rats” who have criticised him and claimed the former England striker was probably “jealous” because his playing career was over and the Portuguese is still playing.

Rooney responded to Ronaldo’s remarks in an interview with CNN in which he suggested the former Real Madrid player was struggling to cope with getting older and his playing career nearing a conclusion.

“Well, listen, Cristiano Ronaldo's a fantastic player and, as I've said before, he and [Lionel] Messi are the two best players probably to play the game,” Rooney said.

“And, again, it's not a criticism. What I've said is age comes to all of us, and Cristiano is obviously feeling that and he's finding it hard to deal with that.”

Rooney also backed United to deal with the matter. “Obviously he's done an interview that's gone global,” Rooney said. “Bit strange, some of the comments are strange in there but I'm sure Manchester United will deal with it once they've seen the full interview and they'll take whatever action they need to take.”

