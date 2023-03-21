Manchester United takeover news: Latest as Qataris and Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepare bids – live updates

Manchester United are preparing to receive multiple bids for the club today in a crucial stage of the takeover saga.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani will make a second bid for the club following a delegation who visited Old Trafford for talks last week, while British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also expected to put forward a fresh proposal. However, there are also reports that several other parties are interested in the club.

The Glazers, who bought Manchester United for £790m in 2005 and saddled the club with debt, want around £6bn, which would be a record fee for a football club. While the Americans are keen to sell, it is thought they remain open to the idea of selling only a minority stake in United and retaining control, at a time when performances on the pitch are improving under new manager Erik ten Hag and the outlook is more positive than it has been for many years.

Follow all the latest news and updates on the takeover below.

Manchester United takeover news

Qatar ready to increase Manchester United offer amid new strategy to secure takeover

Up to eight bids expected to come in before Wednesday’s 9pm deadline

Sheikh Jassim is expected to submit a second bid to buy Manchester United

Who is Sheikh Jassim?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe also remains interested but will not pay “stupid money”

Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

‘I dream of playing in Premier League’ says Osimhen

13:33 , Michael Jones

Are these quotes from Napoli’s Victor Osimhen a sign of his imminent arrival in the Premier League this summer?

Speaking earlier this month, Osimhen said: “I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world (Serie A) is an amazing feeling for me. A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A.

“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday but, like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well.”

Story continues

The striker has scored 25 goals this season propelling Napoli to the top of the Serie A table and into the Champions League quarter-finals.

He’s been the subject of a possible move to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a mainline striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United are also interested in Tottenham’s Harry Kane but with a triple figure price tag expected for both players the 24-year-old Osimhen may be the more astute investment.

Manchester United hold takeover talks with delegation representing Sheikh Jassim ahead of Ineos visit

13:23 , Michael Jones

Prospective Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim’s representatives held positive, constructive talks during their visit to the club last Thursday, it is understood.

It was announced in November that the Old Trafford giants’ owners, the Glazer family, were conducting a strategic review and a sale was one option being considered.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe have bid to buy United, with both parties visiting the club this week.

Sheikh Jassim did not travel to Manchester but sent a strong delegation, with a visit to Old Trafford followed by presentations and conversations at Carrington.

It is understood Shahzad Shahbaz, president of Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, was in attendance along with the Qatari banker’s personal advisor Fady Bakhos.

Man United hold takeover talks with delegation representing Sheikh Jassim

Money men working out true value of Manchester United

13:13 , Michael Jones

With Sheikh Jassim reportedly willing to overpay for Manchester United an insider close to the deal in the United States told Sky Sports:

“All the numbers people from the bidders will be working out the real value of the club over the next few days. They will be making second bids. The reality is their first bids were just indicative.

“In this process, the second bids next week are really the first serious bids.”

The Glazer family believe Manchester United is worth at least £6bn but the closest anyone has come to matching that valuation were the bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim who both proposed around £4.5bn.

Camavinga to Old Trafford?

13:02 , Michael Jones

Put this rumour down as highly unlikely.

Manchester United are once again being linked with an approach for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Spanish outlet Fichajes, says the Red Devils are considering a £115million offer for the 20-year-old.

The club were previously linked with a move for Camavinga in 2021, but he ultimately opted to leave Rennes for the Bernabeu, where he has become a central figure for Carlo Ancelotti.

With Real Madrid sporting an aging midfield in Luka Modric and Toni Kross, Camavinga’s importance to the club is crucial and it’s unfathomable that they would let him leave, even for such a high price.

Man Utd’s Europa League opponents Sevilla sack boss Jorge Sampaoli

12:53 , Michael Jones

Sevilla have sacked boss Jorge Sampaoli in a bid to stave off LaLiga relegation.

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Getafe left them just two points above the bottom three in a congested bottom half of the table and the club have acted in removing the former Argentina and Marseille manager.

Sevilla are due to play Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals after the current international break.

“Sevilla FC have today relieved Jorge Sampaoli of his duties,” a statement on their club website read.

Man Utd’s Europa League opponents Sevilla sack boss Jorge Sampaoli

Sheikh Jassim ‘willing to overpay’ for Manchester United

12:43 , Michael Jones

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani would now be “willing to overpay” for Manchester United with a figure closer to the Glazers’ £6bn price tag when he makes a second bid for the club on Wednesday say Sky Sports.

It was previously expected that the Qatari bidders were determined not to pay over the odds for the club, a stance echoed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the visit to Old Trafford by a delegation representing Sheikh Jassim has changed things.

Following long, constructive meetings and consultations with his bankers and advisers in Qatar last Friday Sheikh Jassim is said to be putting together what he believes will be a compelling offer for the club.

Qatar takeover of Man United would be new nadir for English football

12:33 , Michael Jones

A Qatari state takeover of Manchester United would be nothing short of an English football travesty.

This is a moment of enormity for the sport. The concern is two-fold, both having a multiplying effect on the other to pose a potentially irreversible impact on the game. At its moral core, there is English football’s biggest club being made to represent the biggest problem in football right now. United would be politically used to mitigate one of the most criticised human rights records on earth, centred on a labour system described as modern slavery, consequently making this noble institution complicit.

United would no longer just be about Salford, Manchester and a community of fans thrilled by a glorious history of adventure and defiance. It would be about Qatar, its foreign policy and the kind of issues that just shouldn’t be a concern for football. “Sportswashing” is too soft a description for what is actually happening here, especially when you consider the other issue.

The purchase of United by a state bid would mean the three primary countries driving the Gulf blockade all finally own major clubs in England, including the biggest of all. What would it say for what the Premier League is? The most watched league in the world would become the most morally compromised, by far greater degrees. The competition would be turned into a political arena. Manchester would be turned into a political arena. Nobody should be under any illusions about that.

Qatar takeover of Man United would be new nadir for English football

United ‘hold talks’ for AS Monaco star

12:23 , Michael Jones

According to a report by Foot Mercato, Manchester United have ‘held talks’ with representatives for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi about the prospect of a summer move to Old Trafford.

It is claimed that the 25-year-old is attracting interest from several clubs but United are keen on the move and met his reps two weeks ago.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among the European heavyweights who are said to hold an interest in Disasi.

Manchester United Women draw Brighton in FA Cup

12:13 , Michael Jones

Defending FA Cup champions Chelsea face a trip to Aston Villa in the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup whilst Manchester United host Brighton in the other tie, with both teams in the last four for the first time.

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday, 16th April, with the final at Wembley on Sunday, 14th May.

2022/23 Women’s FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester United vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Prospective Man United buyer Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘passionate and invested’ in French Ligue 1 club

12:03 , Michael Jones

Aaron Ramsey has described prospective Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as “very passionate” in his desire to take his Nice team “all the way to the top”.

Ramsey joined Nice on a free transfer last summer and has helped them into the top seven of Ligue 1 and the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League after a difficult start to the season.

“It’s been quite nice, really enjoyable. there’s worse places in the world to be playing,” new Wales captain Ramsey said at a press conference before opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

“The owner is very passionate and very invested into Nice.”

Prospective Man Utd buyer Ratcliffe ‘passionate’ in French club Nice

Manchester United have best home support according to fan survey

11:53 , Michael Jones

A survey of 1002 Premier League away match-attending fans, condecuted by Midnite, has discovered which stadiums have the best atmospheres.

According to the results, Old Trafford is the highest voted for best home support in the Premier League, agreed by 20.46% of the fans.

With a capacity of 74,000, Erik ten Hag has changed the atmosphere in and around Manchester United with his impressive results making Old Trafford the fortress it once was again.

39% of Newcastle United fans voted the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ as their favourite away day atmosphere when they travel down from the Northern border.

Anfield takes second place with 17.64% of the vote.

Summer moves for Manchester United

11:43 , Michael Jones

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is reportedly a summer transfer target for Newcastle, according to The Telegraph.

The 26-year-old Scotland international has had limited opportunities at Old Trafford this season, thanks to the arrivals of Casemiro and Marcel Sabitzer, and is believed to be open to the move.

The Times say are also reporting that Tottenham want at least £100million up front if striker Harry Kane goes on the market this summer.

The 29-year-old England captain has a year left on his contract and Manchester United are seemingly interested in bringing in the striker.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag staying ‘focused’ on priorities amid takeover talk

11:31 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag has revealed he has met Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the billionaire bids to buy Manchester United.

Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan whose chemical company Ineos are among the potential purchasers, was at their Carrington training complex on Friday as talks continue to buy out the Glazer family’s 69 percent share in the club.

“I just met him and shook hands but I am focused on the game,” said Ten Hag, before his team faced Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. “Others in the club are dealing with potential investors.”

Man United boss Ten Hag keeps focus on priorities amid takeover talk

Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

11:23 , Michael Jones

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is readying to submit a second bid to buy out the Glazer family and become the majority shareholder of Manchester United.

Ratfcliffe grew up on a council estate in Manchester and supported the Old Trafford club as a child.

Up until the past few years Ratcliffe had kept a low profile for a billionaire. He had a relatively modest upbringing in Lancashire and then Yorkshire during the 1950s and 60s before studying at the University of Birmingham and London Business School, and made his fortune recovering struggling companies in the oil and gas sector.

Politically, he is a passionate Brexiteer as well as a strong advocate for fracking, with Ineos poised to be one of the leaders should the UK’s shale gas industry take off. He has courted controversy after not only moving himself to a tax haven in Monaco but also his company’s headquarters, shifting Ineos to a new base in Switzerland in 2010 before it returned to London five years later.

Ineos is the fourth largest chemical company in the world, reporting a profit of £474m in 2021.

Who is Sheikh Jassim?

11:12 , Michael Jones

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, fell in love with Manchester United at the age of 10, and has pledged to restore the club to its former glories should his proposed takeover prove successful.

The chairman of Qatari bank QIB, formerly on the board of Credit Suisse, has indicated his offer would leave United debt-free, in contrast to the Glazer family’s controversial leveraged buy-out in 2003.

Educated at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, Al Thani’s ‘Nine Two Foundation’ is a nod to the Class of 92 who were an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side which delivered two Champions League crowns as well as dominating domestic football.

His father Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani was Qatar’s Prime Minister between 2007 and 2013.

It is understood, though, that there is no operational or legal link between Al Thani’s bid for United and Qatar Sports Investments, which owns French giants Paris St Germain.

Manchester United not worth Glazers’ valuation says finance expert

11:03 , Michael Jones

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says the suggestion that the Glazer family would receive more than £5billion for the Red Devils is way off the mark.

In a similar comparision Todd Boehly’s consortium bought Chelsea for £4bn and with Manchester United being a more historically rich and successful side, not to mention more commerically viable, then the Glazers’ valuation doesn’t seem too over the top.

“Manchester United is a much bigger football club than Chelsea,” Maguire told CNN. “It’s got a bigger ground. It’s got a bigger fan base. It’s a much more well-known brand.

“It’s a bit like putting up your house for sale and you give a rough guide price. The Glazers are looking for $7.2 to $9.6 billion. It’s probably not worth that … and it comes down to how much each party is willing to compromise or to pay in terms of extra financial commitments.”

Ramsey says Ratcliffe is invested in Nice

10:53 , Michael Jones

Aaron Ramsey insists Manchester United’s bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to take Nice “to the top”. Ratcliffe, who is a United fan, bought Nice in 2019 for £88million.

He has since attempted to buy Chelsea and now is in the running for ownership of Manchester United. Should Ratcliffe win the bidding process he may have to part ways with the French side to avoid conflicts of interest in European clashes though that is an unlikely prospect.

Wales captain, Ramsey, who plays in midfield for Nice, said: “The owner is very passionate and very invested into Nice and wants to take Nice all the way up to the top. It’s a great project to be a part of.

"It just feels like a family-orientated club. I’m really enjoying my football at the moment, we had a change after the World Cup with the management and they’ve hit the ground running and settled in really well."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a ‘stupid’ price for Manchester United

10:43 , Michael Jones

Prospective owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a “stupid” price for Manchester United.

The INEOS chief executive and his team held talks with the club last Friday during a visit to Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 70-year-old said: “How do you decide the price of a painting? How do you decide the price of a house? It’s not related to how much it cost to build or how much it cost to paint.

“What you don’t want to do is pay stupid prices for things because then you regret it subsequently.”

However, Ratcliffe, who already owns French club Nice, said his interest in United would be “purely in winning things”, calling the club a “community asset”.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a ‘stupid’ price for Manchester United

Full sale of Man Utd expected to go ahead

10:33 , Michael Jones

There is a growing feeling of positivity among the bidders that the Glazers are indeed selling the club in its entirety according to Sky Sports news.

There was a fear that the Glazers were is dispute over the club’s future, with it mooted Joel and Avram could buy out their family’s stake and accept a financial backing instead.

This now doesn’t seem to be the case with a full sale set to go ahead.

How close are the Qataris to buying Manchester United?

10:24 , Michael Jones

Sky Sports are reporting that talks between Manchester United executives and Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari delegation last Thursday were very positive and advisers are now working on putting together a new bid to be submitted by close of business on Wednesday.

Like Si Jim Ratcliffe, the Qatari bidders were determined not to pay over the odds for the club but that stance has reportedly coolled following the delegation’s visit to Old Trafford.

The talks were held across 10 hours which was a lot longer than expected.

Sheikh Jassim and members of his team had been to Old Trafford as fans before, and the focus of this visit was to get a perspective on what they could do with their capital investment regarding infrastructure, youth development and the women’s team.

Will the Glazers actually sell Manchester United?

10:20 , Michael Jones

The Glazer family say that will definitely sell Manchester United if the right price comes in from one of the prospective bidders. The current asking prcie from the Glazers is believed to be £6bn.

The two frontrunners, Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are believed to have tabled bids worth £4.5bn in the first round of the takeover process.

Should the Glazers valuation not be met they could raise capital for investment in the club and pay down its debt.

It cannot be rueld out that the Glazers will keep control of United by agreeing a minority deal, with the team’s performances improving dramatically and a new strategy now in place.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will not pay ‘stupid money’ for Manchester United

10:09 , Michael Jones

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a “stupid” price to acquire Manchester United as the petrochemicals billionaire prepares to go up against Qatari Sheikh Jassim in the race to buy the Premier League club.

The INEOS chief executive and his team held talks with United last Friday during a visit to Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 70-year-old said: “How do you decide the price of a painting? How do you decide the price of a house? It’s not related to how much it cost to build or how much it cost to paint.

“What you don’t want to do is pay stupid prices for things because then you regret it subsequently.”

(PA)

Eight bids expected to come in for Manchester United

10:04 , Michael Jones

There could be as many as eight bidders who send proposals to the Glazer family before Wednesday’s deadline as part of the next stage of the Manchester United takeover.

The two main bidders remain Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar who went public with their initial bids but Sky Sports claim that six other proposals could rival them as the Glazers weigh up the best offers.

Other interested parties have decided to remain anonymous but that could change after Wednesday’s deadline if the current owners like one of more of their proposals.

Qatar ready to increase Manchester United offer amid new strategy to secure takeover

09:59 , Michael Jones

Qatar is expected to significantly increase their offer for Manchester United this week, with the big question being whether it will be enough to go beyond INEOS’ valuation of the club, and ultimately match that of the Glazer family.

That also reflects one of the considerations that has weighed over the entire process, which is whether the Gulf state will ultimately just put up the bid that “blows everyone out of the water”.

There has been some surprise that hasn’t been the strategy from the start, given that it would have been very easy for Qatar to go to the Glazers and say they would pay the necessary amount before it all got under way. Some industry figures believe that is down to not playing their hand so early.

Others, somewhat connected to that, believe it is part of a new strategy from the state to illustrate these are proper business investments.

Qatar ready to increase Man Utd offer amid new takeover strategy