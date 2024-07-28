United sweating on fitness of Yoro and Hojlund after pre-season defeat to Arsenal

Arsenal celebrate Gabriel Martinelli's winning goal. - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Erik ten Hag is sweating on the fitness of new signing Leny Yoro and striker Rasmus Hojlund after Manchester United’s injury jinx struck again in their 2-1 friendly defeat to Arsenal.

Hojlund was substituted just 15 minutes into United’s first pre-season tour game of the US with a suspected hamstring before Ten Hag then lost Yoro shortly after the half=hour mark with an apparent muscle injury on a costly evening at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

United were decimated by injuries last season and the last thing Ten Hag would have wanted was more fitness problems on the eve of the new campaign.

Hojlund had made a blistering start, showing strength and a turn of pace to speed away from Ayden Heaven and score to put United in front after 10 minutes.

But a few minutes later the Denmark striker appeared to pull a hamstring as he sprinted to meet a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Hojlund was spotted mouthing the words “hamstring” as United’s medical staff came on the pitch to treat him and the 21-year-old cut a disconsolate figure as he walked off.

Things went from bad to worse for United on 33 minutes when Yoro was forced off with what looked like a muscle injury.

This was only Yoro’s second appearance since his £58.8 million move from Lille this month and the France Under-21 centre-half looked crestfallen as he hobbled off the pitch.

Yoro’s centre-back partner Harry Maguire came over to console the 18-year-old before Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri also checked on the player to see what was wrong.

A distressed Leny Yoro leaves the field through injury. - ALLISON DINNER/Shutterstock

Yoro, who made his debut in the 2-0 win over Rangers at Murrayfield a week ago, had sat out the afternoon training session at UCLA on Friday ahead of the game as United managed their players’ workloads.

He had almost endured a nightmare start against Arsenal when he misjudged a long ball forward to allow Gabriel Jesus to steal in behind only for the teenager to make a fine recovery challenge.

Ten Hag will hope neither injury is too serious but they were untimely blows with only 19 days before United kick off the new Premier League season at home to Fulham on August 16.

Arsenal came from behind to beat United thanks to goals from the Brazilian pair of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli in a lively game with plenty of chances for both sides.

The substitute Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal's winner. - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Jesus turned home a cross from Ethan Nwaneri in the first half before Martinelli burst inside James Scanlon and squeezed a shot into the corner as Will Fish stood off.

The 62,486 crowd were also treated to a penalty shoot-out at the end of the game, which United won 4-3 with Jadon Sancho scoring the decisive spot-kick.

Arsenal beat Manchester United in Los Angeles: As it happened

03:17 AM BST

Man Utd win the penalty competition 4-3

Fabio Vieira scores Arsenal 1-0 Man Utd

Scott McTominay scores Arsenal 1-1 Man Utd

Andre Onana saves Kai Havertz’s penalty Arsenal 1-1 Man Utd

Jonny Evans scores Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd

Jakub Kiwior misses Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd

Ethan Wheatley misses Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd

Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal 2-2 Man Utd

Christian Eriksen scores Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd

Gabriel Magalhaes scores Arsenal 3-3 Man Utd

Jadon Sancho scores Arsenal 3-4 Man Utd

So Sancho, whose United career was on hold after a game against Arsenal last autumn, has scored the winner against them tonight.

03:10 AM BST

Penalty competition

Look, we won’t insult your intelligence by pretending it matters, because it doesn’t. At least it shouldn’t, but Andre Onana is doing everything he can to put Fabio Vieira off.

03:06 AM BST

FT: Arsenal 2 Man Utd 1

A deserved win for Arsenal, who recovered from Rasmus Hojlund’s early goal to dominate the game between all the substitutions. The Gabriels, Jesus and Martinelli, got the goals. And now we’ll have a largely pointless penalty competition.

03:05 AM BST

90+2 min: Arsenal 2 Man Utd 1

Disallowed goal! A trademark 20-yarder from Antony deflects behind for a corner. Eriksen takes, the ball goes miles in the air and Wheatley clearly fouls Hein before Evans head into the empty net.

03:02 AM BST

90 min: Arsenal 2 Man Utd 1

Salah–Eddine’s shot on the turn is blocked after more good play from Martinelli. He’s grabbed the game by the scruff since coming on.

03:01 AM BST

88 min: Arsenal 2 Man Utd 1

The match is drifting towards penalties, which isn’t something you can usually say when the score is 2-1. Arsenal will be deserved winners of the main game; United started extremely well but were steadily brought to heel. The injury to Hojlund was a big blow.

02:57 AM BST

85 min: Arsenal 2 Man Utd 1

United win a couple of corners in quick succession. Eriksen curves the second right under the bar and Hein backpedals to punch it away. I think that was a shot from Eriksen.

02:53 AM BST

Goal!

81 min: Arsenal 2 Man Utd 1 (Martinelli) Gabriel Martinelli goes from A to B in the quickest possible time to give Arsenal the lead. He received the ball on he left edge of the area, scooted infield away from Scanlon and poked an early shot that went through the legs of Fish and beat Onana at his near post.

Gabriel Martinelli (right) celebrates his goal with Fabio Vieira. - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

02:50 AM BST

78 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Partey wins a 50/50 and then catches Evans in his follow through. It’s just an impact injury and Evans limps to his feet after a minute or so.

02:48 AM BST

76 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Martinelli is put through on goal and wrongly flagged offside. Arsenal really should be ahead on the balance of play.

Arsenal's fans make some noise. - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

02:46 AM BST

73 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Martinelli vrooms down the left and crosses towards Havertz, who has the ball taken off his head by the outstretched boot of Eriksen. Havertz would surely have put that way without Eriksen’s touch.

Gabriel Martinelli surges away from James Scanlon. - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

02:43 AM BST

71 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Triple substitution for Arsenal Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah replace Nelson, Jesus and Odegaard.

02:42 AM BST

69 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

The tempo has improved in the last five minutes or so, particularly from United. Eriksen pings a shot from 25 yards that hits the head of Gabriel and flies behind for a corner.

02:39 AM BST

67 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

A couple of promising surges from McTominay come to nothing. At the other end, Evans makes a very smooth interception to deny Jesus a shot at goal.

02:35 AM BST

63 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Quintuple substitution for Arsenal I’ll get back to you with the details. Thomas Partey and Gabriel are definitely on.

02:34 AM BST

62 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

A trademark curler from Antony, 18 yards out, goes well wide.

02:33 AM BST

61 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

A sinuous run from Sancho on the right sparks United’s best move of the half. Eventually Wheatley’s fast cross on the turn is put behind for a corner.

02:30 AM BST

58 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Fine save by Onana! Odegaard and Nelson combine superbly in a phonebox to find Trossard in the area. He cuts inside and rams a rising drive that is tipped over acrobatically by Onana. Excellent reactions.

02:28 AM BST

55 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

The intensity was really good in the first half, but the first 10 minutes of the second have felt more like a traditional friendly. No touches of notes for Jadon Sancho, one of the 10 changes made by Erik ten Hag at half-time.

Martin Odegaard is tracked by Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay. - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

02:23 AM BST

51 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

A quiet start to the second half, with Arsenal having most of the ball.

At least we can say, without fear of contradiction, that this is going to penalties.

02:19 AM BST

47 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

United have in fact changed all 10 outfield players, including the two who came on as subs in the first half. The squad numbers of their XI now add up to about 425.

Arsenal also brought on Jakub Kiwior for Ayden Heaven.

02:18 AM BST

46 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

And they’re off.

02:17 AM BST

Half-time substitutions galore

Jadon Sancho, Antony, Jonny Evans, James Scanlon and Christian Eriksen are on for United, as is Salah–Eddine Oulad M’Hand for Arsenal. He has replaced Ethan Nwaneri. I’m still trying to work out all the United subs.

02:11 AM BST

More from our man in California

A very entertaining first half that, if a costly one for United with the injuries to Hojlund and Yoro. Hojlund had looked a real threat before coming off. Gabriel Jesus was lively for Arsenal. Toby Collyer worked hard in midfield for United and Mason Mount was a threat. It’s a big season ahead for him.

Mason Mount has a shot saved by Arsenal keeper Karl Hein. - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

02:03 AM BST

An unwelcome feeling of deja vu for Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag said on the eve of this game there would be injuries this season but the United manager could not have forecast losing Rasmus Hojlund and new signing Leny Yoro within 33 minutes of the first US tour game. Hojlund had not long put United in front, showing strength and pace to see off Ayden Heaven to score, when he sprinted to get on the end of an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross and appeared to pull something in the process. He could be seen mouthing the words “hamstring” as the medical staff came on to treat him and looked crestfallen as he came off. Much the same was true of Yoro 20 minutes later when he was forced off. Harry Maguire came over to console United’s new £59m signing and Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri followed suit, asking what was wrong. That too looked like a muscle injury. United’s campaign was decimated by injury last season and the prospect of losing two key players so early in pre-season would be a calamitous development for Ten Hag and United’s bid to hit the ground running.

Leny Yoro challenges Gabriel Jesus before being forced off the field through injury. - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

02:00 AM BST

HT: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

A lively first half ends level. It was a bit too lively at times: Mikel Arteta was unhappy with a few challenges, while United lost Rasmus Hojlund and their new signing Leny Yoro through injury.

Hojlund had given United an early lead with a Drogbaish solo goal before Gabriel Jesus equalised after excellent play from the 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

01:56 AM BST

45 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Mount’s free-kick is headed down dangerously by Maguire beyond the far post. Hannibal nips in front of Hein to keep the ball alive and lay it off to Maguire, whose shot is really well blocked by Timber.

01:50 AM BST

39 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Man Utd started really well but Arsenal have taken control of the game either side of the equaliser, probably helped by the departure of Hojlund.

Ethan Nwaneri, who made that equaliser for Gabriel Jesus, walks imperiously away from Casemiro in midfield. He looks a player.

Andre Onana appeals for offside after Gabriel Jesus equalises for Arsenal. - PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP

01:45 AM BST

34 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Man Utd substitution Another injury for United. Leny Yoro is limping off and will be replaced by Rhys Bennett. His body language suggests it’s more than just a precaution, maybe a pulled hamstring or calf muscle. That’s a real blow to United.

01:42 AM BST

31 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Mikel Arteta gives the fourth official a mouthful after a strong challenge on Gabriel Jesus goes unpunished. He hasn’t been happy with a few United tackles.

Time for everyone to cool off during a drinks break.

01:39 AM BST

28 min: Arsenal 1 Man Urd 1

Amad runs at Zinchenko and slips in Mount, whose first-time shot is blocked at the near post by Hein. Good save.

01:38 AM BST

Goal!

26 min: Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1 (Jesus) An excellent equaliser for Arsenal. They probed patiently on the left until Nwaneri cracked an excellent early cross that gave Jesus a tap-in at the far post. United thought he was offside, and it looked close, but the goal stands.

Trossard ➡️ Nwaneri ➡️ Jesus



Playing football The Arsenal way to get us back level 🤩



01:36 AM BST

25 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 1

Jesus loses Maguire with a delicious turn on the right side of the area. His low cross is crucially cleared by Yoro in the six-yard box, then Odegaard’s follow-up shot is blocked.

01:32 AM BST

21 min; Arsenal 0 Man Utd 1

Odegaard stays down with a shoulder injury after falling awkwardly. It looked pretty unpleasant on the replays but he’s okay to continue.

Mikel Arteta watches on in Los Angeles. - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

01:29 AM BST

18 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 1

A good United move, started by the impressive Amass, ends with Amad’s shot being crucially blocked by Nwaneri. They’re playing well, United, and with an intensity that belies the status of this game.

01:26 AM BST

16 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 1

Man Utd substitution If this was a Champions League final Hojlund could probably continue but there’s no point risking it in a friendly. He’s replaced by Hannibal Mejbri.

01:25 AM BST

13 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 1

Hojlund almost gets his second. He made a terrific runt across Ben White to meet Wan-Bissaka’s low cross but stabbed a first-time shot over the bar.

Now Hojlund is down, possibly with a hamstring problem. That’s a blow because he’s made a blistering start to the game.

01:23 AM BST

Goal!

10 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 1 (Hojlund) Rasmus Hojlund gives United the lead, and it was almost all his own work. He ran down the inside-left channel to collect a pass over the top from Rashford, holding off Heaven in the process. Hojlund slowed down to draw Heaven towards him, then burned him off and forced a shot through the legs of Hein.

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates his early goal. - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

01:21 AM BST

10 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Onana makes a fine diving save from Nwaneri, though it turns out the flag had gone up. This is a really good watch.

01:19 AM BST

8 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Harry Amass, Man Utd’s 17-year-old left back, has made an outstanding start both in and out of possession.

01:17 AM BST

6 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Chance for Man Utd Mount does well on the left and cuts the ball back to Amad, who shoots straight at Hein from the edge of the area. That was a pretty good opportunity, especially as it fell on his left foot.

01:15 AM BST

4 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Jorginho apologises after taking out his former Chelsea team-mate Mason Mount. The match has started at a cracking pace.

01:15 AM BST

3 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

That was almost a very bad moment for Yoro, who lost concentration and allowed a simple ball forward to run past him. His recovery was excellent, though, and he got a foot in just as Jesus was about to shoot.

01:13 AM BST

2 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

A mistake from Yoro allows Jesus to move through on goal, but he recovers well to make a vital tackle.

Leny Yoro makes a vital tackle on Gabriel Jesus. - Eric Thayer/AP

01:10 AM BST

1 min: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Arsenal, in their red home strip, kick off from left to right as we watch. Man Utd are wearing their new away klt for the first time. Silver details pop against an indigo base that also includes a subtle, repeating ‘M’ monogram. The light blue graphic on that stylish polo collar pays tribute to the river on which Old Trafford sits. Moisture-managing AEROREADY keeps fans comfortable on away days.

01:04 AM BST

The players are in the tunnel

The match was supposed to start four minutes ago but nobody seems in much of a hurry.

Ready to go in LA 🏝️



COME ON YOU GUNNERS!!



Watch the game live on https://t.co/4KJlfKWFh1 with our PPV package 👇



12:55 AM BST

Five minutes to kick off

Let’s have a reminder of the starting XIs.

Arsenal (4-3-3) Hein; White, Timber, Heaven, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Nwaneri; Trossard, Jesus, Nelson.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1) Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Yoro, Amass; Casemiro, Collyer; Amad, Mount, Rashford; Hojlund.

12:51 AM BST

“You know, for kids!”

12:41 AM BST

Young guns

Toby Collyer, 20, and Harry Amass, 17, both start for Man Utd.

12:26 AM BST

Ten Hag’s training drills analysed

The session was led by Rene Hake, with Ruud van Nistelrooy offering input from the sidelines, the former United striker at one stage barking at the orange team to quicken the tempo after complaining the passing was too slow. “Faster, quicken it up,” he said. Jadon Sancho, back in the fold after an 11-month exile under Erik ten Hag, looked lively in the yellow team. Marcus Rashford, playing for the oranges, wanted the ball moved more quickly and looked sharp with it at his feet. Hake was frequently heard shouting “press” and encouraging players to shut down the space when the drill was in full flow.

Read more...

12:10 AM BST

Arsenal team news: Odegaard returns

A few big hitters return to the starting line-up, including Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Oleksandr Zinchenko. But Ayden Heaven and Ethan Nwaneri, both 17, start, as does the young Estonia keeper Karl Hein.

Arsenal (4-3-3) Hein; White, Timber, Heaven, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Nwaneri; Trossard, Jesus, Nelson.

Substitutes: Setford, Nygaard, Rojas, Nichols, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rekik, Partey, Rosiak, Lewis-Skelly, Oulad M’Hand, Gower, Vieira, Martinelli, Sagoe Jr, Havertz, Nketiah.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🪄 Nwaneri in the middle

©️ Odegaard skippers the side

⚡️ Jesus leads the line



12:02 AM BST

Starting over

Jadon Sancho is among the subs for Manchester United. - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

11:58 PM BST

Man Utd team news: Yoro starts

United’s new signing Leny Yoro starts alongside Harry Maguire in defence. A couple of homegrown youngsters also make the XI: Toby Collyer, 20, in midfield and Harry Amass, 17, at left-back.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1) Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Yoro, Amass; Casemiro, Collyer; Amad, Mount, Rashford; Hojlund.

Substitutes: Heaton, Vitek, Bennett, Evans, Fish, Murray, Eriksen, Hannibal, Fletcher, Mather, McTominay, Oyedele, Scanlon, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley.

09:33 PM BST

Arsenal and Man Utd meet again on US soil

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the pre-season friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United at the SoFi Stadium in California. One of English football’s great rivalries has lost its sheen in the last 15 years, mainly because they haven’t challenged for the title at the same time since the 2009-10 season. United would love to change that this season, their first under the new Ineos regime, though a top four place is probably a more realistic ambition.

Arsenal are as stable as they have been since the glory years under Arsene Wenger. They pushed Manchester City close for the second year in a row and will go into the new season as the biggest threat to City’s hegemony. Speaking before this game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said half in jest that 114 Premier League points should be the new season’s target.

Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Magalhaes have joined the squad, though the fun of these games is often watching the stars of the future. A year ago, United beat Arsenal 2-0 in New Jersey and a young midfielder called Kobbie Mainoo had a blinder.

Asked about the importance of a result, Arteta said: “Winning always helps - it brings belief, it brings good vibes. We are playing one of the best teams in the world in one of the nicest stadiums in the world, built by our owners, so it’s a big day for us tomorrow.”

Ayden Heaven, Salah–Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all started against Bournemouth, when Arsenal won on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Jurrien Timber also continued his recovery from the injury that shattered his first season at Arsenal.

Leny Yoro, the new £52m defender, is likely to start for United after making a solid, occasionally eye-catching debut against Rangers last week, but Joshua Zirkzee is on a post-Euros break along with Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and others.

Kick off is at 1am. We’ll have team news shortly.