Manchester United suspends Mason Greenwood after assault allegations, disturbing photos come to light

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Mason Greenwood of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on January 15, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Mason Greenwood of Manchester United was suspended on Sunday after photos and audio allegedly featuring him assaulting his girlfriend surfaced on social media. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Warning: This post contains descriptions of abuse and sexual assault.

Manchester United announced on Sunday that they are suspending striker Mason Greenwood after extremely disturbing images and audio clips surfaced online, showing injuries that Greenwood allegedly inflicted on his girlfriend and audio of him allegedly sexually assaulting her. 

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," the statement read. In a statement released earlier on Sunday, ManU said they were "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media," and "will not make any further comment until the facts have been established."

The photos and audio were posted on the woman's Instagram account, and contained a series of graphic injury photos including numerous bruises on various body parts and a bloodied lip, all allegedly caused by the 20-year-old Greenwood. One photo was captioned with "To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me." An audio clip was also posted, which appeared to feature a man (allegedly Greenwood) sexually assaulting a woman. The contents of the now-deleted post have been saved on social media, but please be warned before clicking: the images and audio are graphic and disturbing. 

Police arrest unnamed suspect in his 20s

The Greater Manchester Police also released a statement on Sunday, stating that they were aware of the woman's social media post and had arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of rape and assault. 

The arrested suspect, whose name was not released, remains in custody for questioning. The investigation is ongoing. 

Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, released this statement to The Athletic:

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

