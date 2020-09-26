Manchester United survive thriller and Everton make it three from three

Manchester United snatched a remarkable 3-2 win at Brighton with a penalty from Bruno Fernandes deep into stoppage time to settle an incident-packed encounter.

The Seagulls hit the woodwork three times – twice from Leandro Trossard – inside the opening half an hour, before United forward Mason Greenwood had a goal ruled out for offside.

On 40 minutes, Neal Maupay gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot after Fernandes had fouled Tariq Lamptey.

⏰ Level at the break but it's been a strong performance from Albion so far. 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv#BHAFC 🔵 | 1-1 pic.twitter.com/xWdw3DtQg7 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 26, 2020

United, though, were level just 194 seconds later when Brighton captain Lewis Dunk knocked the ball into his own net following a free-kick.

Brighton thought they had been given another spot-kick early in the second half when Paul Pogba appeared to trip Aaron Connolly – but referee Chris Kavanagh reversed his decision after watching the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Marcus Rashford then saw a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The England striker, though, was soon on the scoresheet when he then collected the ball on the left, powered into the penalty are and danced around the Brighton defenders to fire United in front on 55 minutes.

Brighton were denied twice more by efforts hitting the woodwork before Solly March finally nodded in an equaliser during the fifth minute of added time.

There was, however, more late drama to come after Harry Maguire headed against the outstretched arm of Maupay.

Players from both teams surrounded match official Kavanagh, who had initially blown for full-time only for VAR to indicate a penalty.

Portugal international Fernandes kept his cool to lash the spot-kick into the top-right corner and hand United a first Premier League win of the new campaign.

Chelsea fought back from 3-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 at West Brom with a stoppage-time equaliser from Tammy Abraham.

The Baggies, looking for a first point since promotion back to the Premier League, were in front after just four minutes.

Marcos Alonso lost the ball to Matheus Pereira and he found Callum Robinson, who drilled in to the bottom corner past Willy Caballero with number one Kepa Arrizabalaga dropped to the bench.

Callum Robinson's brace put West Brom into a 2-0 lead

Timo Werner clipped the crossbar, but it was soon 2-0 following another defensive mistake by the Blues.

Thiago Silva, who had been named captain, let the ball go under his boot and Robinson ran clear to produce another smart finish in the 25th minute.

West Brom found themselves 3-0 up just a couple of minutes later when Kyle Bartley converted from close range after a corner.

What a half! 😅 A Robinson brace and a Bartley strike hand us the lead at the halfway stage.#WBACHE | @eToro pic.twitter.com/l4780Dbg8p — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 26, 2020

Chelsea started an unlikely comeback five minutes after the restart when Mason Mount drilled into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, one of two second-half substitutes, played a neat one-two with Kai Havertz to sweep home a second with 20 minutes left.

