Manchester United survive late scare to beat Newcastle at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes (left) and Amad Diallo celebrate after taking the second-half lead

As Manchester United’s players walked around the pitch after the final whistle to show their appreciation for the supporters they have put through the mill over the past nine months, you had to wonder how many of them have played their last game for the club at Old Trafford.

Raphaël Varane and Anthony Martial are on their way out and were spotted saying their goodbyes at the end but they are unlikely to be alone. Up against the blistering pace of Anthony Gordon, this game was another stark reminder of how age has caught up with Casemiro, for example, and plenty of United fans will hope the Ineos-led summer cull is of the sweepingly ruthless variety.

The fight, it is fair to say, drained out of some of these players weeks ago but not everyone and, for Amad Diallo in particular, it was clear he was not going let the final home game of a miserable season pass without making the most of the opportunity afforded him – and a point to manager Erik ten Hag in the process.

On another day, Newcastle might have won this game rather easily. They missed some golden chances, were denied what Eddie Howe called a “stonewall” penalty in the first half and were the architects of their own downfall defensively but take nothing away from Diallo.

The young Ivory Coast international has had to sit and watch under-performing, high earning players like Antony and Rashford – who was heckled by fans as he warmed up – routinely getting picked over him by Ten Hag during the second half of this season.

Marcus Rashford was involved in a verbal spat with some Manchester United fans before kick-off

It has not exactly sent out the right message but that frequent rejection has seemed only to light a fire in the 21-year-old. After an encouraging performance against Arsenal on his first start of the campaign at the weekend, he again impressed here and scored United’s decisive seconds soon after Newcastle had squandered a superb chance to take a 2-1 lead, thundering home a volley after Bruno Fernandes’ corner was not cleared.

This was the sort of display that could – should – earn him a place in the team against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday week and United fans seemed in part to be voting with their feet for that when they rose to give the player a rousing standing ovation upon his substitution.

United have been limping towards the finish for weeks but, Diallo’s contribution aside, Ten Hag will have seen enough to give him a little encouragement for the Cup final, not least the return from injury of defender Lisandro Martínez, another cool finish from Kobbie Mainoo and only a second goal in 11 games for substitute Rasmus Hojlund, who replaced Diallo late on. Fernandes was also back from injury and brought United so much more impetus, even if his future is somewhat uncertain. “I will be here until when the club wants me to be a part of the future. If for some reason they don’t want me, then I will go,” he said.

Whether this proves to be Ten Hag’s own Old Trafford farewell remains to be seen. It may have been a source of comfort for the manager that the reception he received at the end was considerably warmer than when his countryman Louis van Gaal took the microphone to address the fans amid a mixture of boos and applause after what would ultimately prove his final match in charge at Old Trafford in 2016.

There had even been banners that night adorned with messages such as “Hopefully Bye Bye Van Gaal” and “Time To Go Louis, Not Good Enough”, treatment Ten Hag was mercilessly spared even if no one is going to pretend this season has been anything other than a dreadful disappointment.

Van Gaal ended up being sacked within 48 hours of winning the FA Cup final – a dismissal pretty much everyone bar the Dutchman saw coming. Ten Hag could yet be in store for a similar fate. But, whether Ten Hag secretly fears the chop or not, the Dutchman continues to strike a defiant tone and was clear in his address to supporters that the season “is not over yet”.

It was a strange game that exploded into life after the interval. Howe could not believe his team failed to win it and he had a point. The turning point came when, shortly after drawing level when the impressive Gordon turned home Jacob Murphy’s in-swinging cross, Newcastle fluffed a glorious opportunity to edge in front. It was one of those occasions when almost everyone in a red shirt was caught in the opposition half.

Gordon and Alexander Isak wheeled away and Sofyan Amrabat found himself in an unenviable position trying to single-handedly thwart two speed merchants. Newcastle had to score but Isak was slow to get off his shot from Gordon’s pass as Amrabat flung his body in the way to block and watch the ball loop over the bar. Minutes later, Diallo scored.

Even then, Newcastle had chances – Sean Longstaff and Joelinton being denied by André Onana and Gordon shooting narrowly wide of the far post after leaving poor Casemiro in his wake, not for the first time on an evening when the Brazilian again struggled as a makeshift centre-half. Mainoo had given United the lead with a smart finish but only after Diallo’s pass had bobbled past three Newcastle bodies into his path.

The penalty controversy arrived in the 35th minute. Amrabat raked his studs down the back of Gordon’s lower leg in the penalty area moments before Casemiro came across to tackle the Newcastle forward. Referee Robert Jones waved play on and Howe could not understand why the Var did not refer the official to the pitchside monitor. A minute later, Casemiro headed Dan Burn’s header off the line. It was not Newcastle’s night.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United: As it happened . . .

10:41 PM BST

Anthony Gordon speaking to Sky

“My ankle’s really sore. Not sure how good my ankle will be. I’ve watched it back and it’s a clear penalty. I don’t mind the referee getting the decision wrong on the pitch, but I don’t understand what the point of VAR is then. it is there to correct mistakes.

“Amrabat goes down my Achilles and then pushes me in the back. Casemiro gets the ball but there are two fouls before that. I just don’t see the point in [VAR].

“I knew straight away, that’s why i didn’t appeal, because I didn’t mind the ref not giving it. It’s fast. But ill wait for the VAR to check. You can see me tell my team-mates it’s a clear penalty.

“Then we carry on and I’ve got no sock left. How can that be possible? I’m actually quite fond of it, I’m fond of the idea. It should work, but it’s not.

“There’s constantly too many mistakes. We missed too many chance to blame anything else, but we could go 1-0 up and the game changes.

“It’s a clear and obvious mistake. I don’t know how you can get it wrong. Either get rid of it or get better, it’s simple.”

10:39 PM BST

Eddie Howe speaking to the BBC

“Frustrating for us. Away from home this year our record hasn’t been good enough. Familiar scene for us. We conceded poor goals and ultimately that has cost us the game. “It was a decent performance. We looked a good team but were let down by some of our defending. Attacking-wise we were good and had a threat all game. We took our goals well. Frustrated we didn’t get more. “There’s a chance and while there’s a chance we’ll give it everything we can. Anthony Gordon has been excellent for us. He took his goal well. He should have had a penalty as well.”

10:37 PM BST

Manchester United say goodbye to Varane

10:29 PM BST

Erik ten Hag speaking to the BBC

“It’s always nice to win any game. It’s important to win the last game at Old Trafford this season. The fans deserve this because they’ve had difficult times and always stayed with us. We are here together. We wanted to pay the fans back. “Fantastic. Great goals. But it was a team effort how we made the goals. But I’m always happy at young players who are progressing very good and scored some brilliant goals. “Newcastle have a lot of physical power and you have to match that but you also have to play football. We had found the really good balance in this. “I think he [Hojlund] needs some rest so he’s fresh. Strikers live for goals. It’s very important for his confidence so I’m really pleased he scored.”

On the FA Cup final:

“We don’t think about this yet. First we have Brighton in the last game which is important in the ranking. We don’t have it in our hands but we have to do our job.”

10:26 PM BST

Varane and Martial say farewell to Old Trafford

10:18 PM BST

Bruno Fernandes speaking to Sky

“Obviously the job isn’t finished yet. We still have one game in the Premier League then the biggest game of the season, the FA Cup final. “It has been a tough season. The table shows that and we are all aware of that. The fans have been amazing and behind us all season. We all appreciate what they have been doing for us. We want to do better and do differently and they [fans] deserve that. “They have been amazing for us and we had to do something, we have been trying but results don’t show that. We have been working hard and everyone has been giving their best it is not enough and we have to do more. “We still have two games to go and we have to finish in the best way. It doesn’t exist, a captain’s performance, it is a team performance. “I am no different from anyone just because I have the armband. I always try my best and we always do the best we can for the club – nobody hides that we play for a big club and we have to lift our standards every game.”

On his future:

“I will be here till when the club wants me and the club wants me to be a part of the future. If for some reason they don’t want me, then I will go.”

10:14 PM BST

Erik ten Hag speaking to the Manchester United fans

“On behalf of the players, staff and myself I want to thank you all for the brilliant support during this season. “This season is not over yet. First we go to Brighton where we travel for three points and then we go to Wembley. And I promise you those players will give everything to get that cup and bring it to Old Trafford. “We are sure you will be there supporting us - thank you, you are the best supporters in the world.”

10:13 PM BST

Wayne Rooney on Sky

“The club has been in transition for 10 years. You can’t keep getting rid of managers and starting again. “They’re going to have to give a manager time to rebuild the club to get it back to competing for top trophies.”

10:13 PM BST

Rashford confrontation

Before tonight’s match at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford was involved in an altercation with supporters. You can read more about it here.

10:05 PM BST

Milestone appearance for Rashford

10:04 PM BST

Speech from ten Hag

As it is Manchester United’s final home league of the season, the home players have stayed on the pitch. Erik ten Hag has taken a microphone and is speaking to the home crowd. Is this his final home league game in charge of Manchester United?

10:00 PM BST

State of play for sixth, seventh and eighth

With Manchester United’s victory at Old Trafford and Chelsea’s win at Brighton, Chelsea are now into sixth on 60 points. They need a point on the final day to secure sixth and could even finish in fifth if Tottenham lose and Chelsea win. Newcastle are in seventh on 57 points as are Manchester United, but Newcastle’s goal difference is far superior. Newcastle are away at Brentford on the final day, Manchester United travel to Brighton and Chelsea host Bournemouth.

09:57 PM BST

Full-time

There is the whistle and Manchester United hold on for a 3-2 victory in their final home game of the season.

09:56 PM BST

90+6 mins: Manchester United 3 Newcastle 2

Manchester United break and Hojlund tries to find Rashford at the far post, but Hall slides in at a crucial moment to put it behind for a home corner.

09:55 PM BST

90+5 mins: Manchester United 3 Newcastle 2

Into the final few seconds at Old Trafford. Newcastle on the ball...

09:54 PM BST

90+4 mins: Manchester United 3 Newcastle 2

Time is ticking away for the visitors here. Only a couple of added minutes left. Can Newcastle find an equaliser or will Manchester United hold on for victory?

09:51 PM BST

GOAL! Hall gives Newcastle hope

Game still on? Gordon’s corner is headed out to Hall on the edge of the box. He takes one touch and curls one past Onana. Still four added minutes remaining.

Lewis Hall (right) gives Newcastle late hope

09:49 PM BST

90 mins: Manchester United 3 Newcastle 1

There will be six added minutes at the end of this match.

09:48 PM BST

89 mins: Manchester United 3 Newcastle 1

Joelinton shoots from outside the box but his effort is always rising and goes sailing over the bar.

Manchester United change:

ON Eriksen

OFF Fernandes

09:46 PM BST

88 mins: Manchester United 3 Newcastle 1

Hall’s free-kick finds Joelinton at the back post but his header goes straight at Onana.

09:46 PM BST

87 mins: Manchester United 3 Newcastle 1

Amrabat is the latest in a number of yellow cards as he pulls down Barnes. Referee Rob Jones has gone on a yellow-card spree in the last 10 minutes or so.

09:44 PM BST

GOAL! Hojlund scores just after coming on

That could be game, set and match. He has only just come on but Hojlund is on the scoresheet. Fernandes finds him on the edge of the box, he goes onto his right foot and he beats Dubravka into the far corner.

Rasmus Hojlund (right) scores just after coming on

09:41 PM BST

83 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Triple Manchester United change:

ON Rashford, Hojlund, Martinez

OFF Garnacho, Amad, Mainoo

09:40 PM BST

80 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Amad has been booked for kicking the ball away.

09:37 PM BST

78 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Schar is booked for a foul on Fernandes. That looks a little harsh.

09:35 PM BST

76 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Fourth Newcastle change:

ON Barnes

OFF Longstaff

09:34 PM BST

75 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Manchester United have a fortuitous corner as Krafth should head it back easily to Dubravka but the Newcastle goalkeeper cannot keep the errant header in field. Casemiro wins the header but Newcastle manage to clear.

09:32 PM BST

73 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Newcastle are so close to an equaliser and it is brilliant play by Gordon. He beats Casemiro with ease inside the box and drills an effort towards the far corner. Almiron cannot get on the end of it to tap it in and it goes just past the far corner.

09:31 PM BST

72 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Joelinton meets Gordon’s free-kick at the far post but his header back across goal is snaffled just by Onana.

09:28 PM BST

70 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Fernandes plays a great, whipped ball to the far post but neither McTominay nor Evans can get on the end of it.

09:27 PM BST

68 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Big chance for Newcastle. Longstaff has a great chance on the right-hand side of the box but his shot is straight at Onana.

Moments later Joelinton wins a header from a cross from the right, which Onana tips over the bar. The corner is sent in and Longstaff misses another great chance as he miscues a free header.

Gordon is then booked for a foul on Amad.

09:25 PM BST

66 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Fernandes cuts in from the right and shoots towards the far corner, but his effort is too high and goes over Dubravka’s bar.

Meanwhile on the south coast Chelsea are now 2-0 up against Brighton.

09:21 PM BST

62 mins: Manchester United 2 Newcastle 1

Dalot takes aim from distance with Dubravka saves, but not convincingly. Then Casemiro is booked for a foul on Isak.

Triple Newcastle change incoming:

ON Joelinton, Schar, Almiron

OFF Murphy, Anderson, Trippier

09:17 PM BST

GOAL! Amad scores stunner

Manchester United are back ahead and what a finish it is. Fernandes’ corner is a poor one but it is not properly cleared by Newcastle. It falls to Amad near the edge of the box who, first time, smashes a left-footed effort past Dubravka for his first Premier League goal.

Amad Diallo enjoyed that goal. The winger was on loan at Sunderland last season and made sure he lingered in front of the away support after thumping home United’s second goal. Newcastle have shot themselves in the foot again, Giving away a cheap corner and then failing to clear at the near post.

Amad Diallo (pictured) scores his first Premier League goal

09:13 PM BST

52 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 1

Should Newcastle be ahead? Probably. Wan-Bissaka loses it and Newcastle break. They have a three-on-one and Gordon finds Isak. He takes slightly too long on it and that allows Amrabat to slide in and get his body in front. It deflects off Amrabat and hits the top of the bar.

The visitors are deservedly level through Gordon who gets on the end of a fizzing cross from Murphy from the right wing with a well controlled sliding finish. It is not a moment Amrabat will want to see again as his embarrassing air kick enables Isak to free the Newcastle winger down the flank.

The Morocco international has just saved his side from conceding a second goal, as Isak’s shot deflects off his diving tackle and loops on to the bar instead of the back of the net.

This is a game that coming to the boil nicely ands it is the away fans making all the noise at the moment.

Alexander Isak (top) comes close to giving Newcastle the lead

09:11 PM BST

51 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 1

Garnacho is nearly in with a one-on-one after a great touch following a diagonal ball but Krafth is on hand to intercept and put it behind for a corner.

Manchester United play it short and Fernandes has a stinging effort saved by Dubravka. Wan-Bissaka then loses it and Newcastle counter...

09:08 PM BST

GOAL! Gordon equalises

That goal had been coming in the first few minutes of this second half. Murphy sends in a terrific cross from the right, which finds Gordon at the back post, and he slots home past Onana. 1-1.

Anthony Gordon (centre) scores Newcastle's equaliser

09:07 PM BST

48 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle have another couple of chances. First Gordon has a shot blocked by Casemiro inside the box and then Longstaff shoots well wide from the rebound.

09:06 PM BST

46 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle nearly equalise right at the start of the second half. Newcastle win it off Amad and move into the Manchester United box. Guimaraes finds Isak, who then returns it. Guimaraes hits it first time and his deflected effort is saved by Onana, who was slightly wrong-footed.

09:04 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way at Old Trafford.

09:00 PM BST

On the south coast

Chelsea lead Brighton 1-0 currently thanks to Cole Palmer’s goal. They are into the second half on the south coast and you can follow all the action live here.

08:59 PM BST

Wayne Rooney on Sky

“We are quick enough to have a go at Casemiro for the goal against Arsenal, look at Trippier. He is a defender, he is a full-back. That is shocking. He’s got to see Mainoo.”

08:55 PM BST

HT verdict

Newcastle have created more than enough chances to be level in a game they have generally looked the slicker of the two sides but a terrible piece of defending from Kieran Trippier has given Manchester United the lead.

The Newcastle captain has only just returned to the side after six weeks out with a calf injury and had a brain freeze, failing to move up with the rest of the backline even though he was looking across the area when Kobbie Mainoo wandered in behind. The England international could not believe his luck and was able to pass it into the net from ten yards.

Dan Burn had a header cleared off the line, Bruno Guimaraes missed a free header from a corner and Anthony Gordon appeared to be brought down from behind by Sofyan Amrabat inside the area.

This is not a moment for hard luck stories, though. Manchester United have done most of their best work on the counter attack but they have also been clinical where Newcastle have not.

With Chelsea beating Brighton, Newcastle have a big second half ahead of them if they are going to stay in the driving seat for European qualification.

08:48 PM BST

Half-time

That is it for the first half and Kobbie Mainoo’s goal has given Manchester United the lead at the break.

08:48 PM BST

45+2 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 0

Manchester United come close to their second after neat interplay between Amad and Mainoo but Murphy comes up with a crucial challenge on the former at a vital moment.

08:46 PM BST

45 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 0

Gordon wins another corner after Wan-Bissaka blocks his cross. The corner is too heavy and Burn cannot get it in his control.

There are three added minutes.

08:43 PM BST

43 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 0

Casemiro is back on the pitch. Newcastle now have a second corner in quick succession. Manchester United clear but Newcastle keep it alive as Gordon finds Trippier at the far post. His cross is headed behind for a corner. Trippier finds Guimaraes unmarked in the box but his header misses the target. He should have done better there.

08:40 PM BST

39 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 0

Casemiro has landed awkwardly after colliding with McTominay and referee Rob Jones stops play. The Newcastle fans and players not too happy with that.

08:38 PM BST

37 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle come so, so close to the equaliser. Murphy’s cross is sent to the far post and Burn wins the header. It looks like it is going in but on the line Casemiro heads away. That must have been almost across the line.

Moments later Anderson is the first man into the book tonight.

That is terrible defending by Newcastle and you have to blame returning captain Kieran Trippier who is yards behind the rest of the defensive line and plays the unmarked Kobbie Mainoo onside. He had a clear line of sight, had seen the two centre backs move up, letting Mainoo go in behind and Trippier has stood still. It’s not the first big blunder from Trippier this season either. A worry for club and country. Newcastle have shot themselves in the foot as they have been the better side on the balance. They should have equalised a few moments ago when Dan Burn’s header was cleared off the line by Casemiro.

Casemiro (centre) makes a crucial clearance off the line

08:36 PM BST

35 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 0

Gordon goes down wanting a penalty but referee Rob Jones waves those appeals away. Amrabat gives the ball away just outside his own box and Gordon drives into the area. Casemiro slides in and wins the ball but was Amrabat fouling Gordon? It looked like he was but VAR clears it and on we go.

Looking at the state of the back of Anthony Gordon’s socks Newcastle will also feel they should have had a penalty when the Newcastle man appeared to have been clipped from behind by Amrabat... Will be interesting to see what the pundits have to say about that at half time.

Should Newcastle have had a penalty?

08:34 PM BST

33 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle 0

Nearly an instant response from the visitors. Longstaff drags an effort, whether it was a shot or a cross, across the six-yard box but none of his teammates were on hand to tap it in.

08:33 PM BST

GOAL! Mainoo gives home side the lead

Manchester United are ahead but will it stand? The ball falls at the feet of Mainoo in the centre of the box and he beats Dubravka into the far corner. The goal will stand as Trippier was way too deep and playing Mainoo onside. The rest of the Newcastle defensive line was far higher but Trippier was at fault there.

Kobbie Mainoo (pictured) gives Manchester United the lead

08:29 PM BST

29 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle now have a corner of their own as Wan-Bissaka blocks a Gordon cross. Manchester United win a free-kick on the edge of their own box and can now clear their lines.

08:28 PM BST

28 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Important save from Dubravka. Manchester United break from their own box and Fernandes and Garnacho exchange passes. Fernandes then lifts a delicate ball over the top into the path of Garnacho, whose shot is saved by Dubravka and goes behind for a corner. The delivery is headed out to Amad near the edge of the box and his volleyed effort goes over the bar.

08:24 PM BST

24 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Murphy sends in a cross from the right but Wan-Bissaka wins a crucial header at the back post with Gordon right behind him.

08:22 PM BST

21 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

There has been a goal on the south coast where Chelsea have taken the lead against Brighton through Cole Palmer. That means Chelsea are now up into sixth about Newcastle. You can follow that game live here.

Meanwhile back at Old Trafford Hall has a shot which is saved by Onana.

08:20 PM BST

19 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Manchester United have another corner, which Fernandes will take. He finds Amad with a flat, drilled cross to the far post but Amad’s shot is blocked.

08:18 PM BST

17 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Fair to say Newcastle have looked the far more accomplished of the two teams in the opening ten minutes or so, pinning Manchester United in their own half. The home team have given the ball away far too cheaply and have invited a lot of that pressure.

Having said that, it is United who have come closest to a goal when Casemiro’s overhead kick, from a Fernandes free kick flies just over the bar.

That has woken the home team and their supporters up a little and they are growing into the contest. Newcastle need to be much more precise in the final third if they are going to score. Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson have both misplaced through balls when a better pass would have played in Anthony Gordon on goal.

08:16 PM BST

15 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Diallo shoots from just outside the Newcastle box and Dubravka makes the save, but does not parry it away from danger. Moments later Manchester United have a corner.

The ball falls to Garnacho near the edge of the box but he drags his shot wide.

08:14 PM BST

13 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Wan-Bissaka sends in a cross from the right to the far post and finds McTominay, whose header is straight at Dubravka.

08:10 PM BST

10 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Fernandes whips in the free-kick and Dubravka punches away. Amrabat heads it back into the box and Casemiro attempts an acrobatic overhead kick, but his effort goes just over the bar.

Casemiro (far right) comes close with an acrobatic effort

08:09 PM BST

8 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Burn fouls McTominay near the edge of the Newcastle box and the home side will have their first chance of the game...

Dan Burn (right) fouls Scott McTominay (left)

08:08 PM BST

7 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle will have the first corner of the evening, right in front of their travelling supporters.

Burn wins the header at the far post but eventually Manchester United clear their lines.

08:05 PM BST

5 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

Just as Gordon drives into the Manchester United box and is about to shoot, Amrabat slides in with a really well-timed challenge. Had he got that wrong, a penalty would have been the result but he timed the challenge to perfection.

08:01 PM BST

1 min: Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0

After just 30 seconds Hall sends in a cross from the left, which Isak meets, but he cannot get good contact on the header.

Merely 40 seconds later Isak takes on a shot from the edge of the box but his left-footed effort goes well wide of the far post.

08:00 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way at Old Trafford,

07:56 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at Old Trafford.

Down at the AMEX the game between Brighton and Chelsea kicked off around 10 minutes ago and you can follow all the action from the south coast live here.

07:53 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Manchester Utd: Onana, Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, Amrabat, Diallo, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Martinez, Rashford, Eriksen, Hojlund, Antony, Kambwala, Forson, Collyer.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson, J Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Substiutes: Schar, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Pope, Almiron, White, A Murphy.

07:46 PM BST

Eddie Howe speaking to Sky

On hopes of qualifying for Europe:

“When you look at our form at the turn of the year it wasn’t particularly good. “We have work to do and we have two difficult games. That is our target and that was a realistic aim for us - it is close, but we still have a long way to go.”

On Kieran Trippier starting:

“He brings a wealth of experience and he is a very good defender. He has been good for us with the ball this season, he has created goals and is very good in attacks. His technical ability is of the highest ability.”

On Alexander Isak being fully fit:

“He trained fully yesterday so no doubts.”

07:45 PM BST

Erik ten Hag speaking to Sky

On senior players returning form injury:

“Very good because you have seen the last few games we have only had academy players on the bench. Now we have some senior players, players who can make a difference when they come on. “They [injured players] are working so hard and they want to be involved. They want to fight for this club.”

On Rasmus Hojlund being on the bench:

“We want to keep him fresh and it is a long season for the young players, sometimes his energy levels are dropping and we want to keep him fresh. We have Brighton and then an FA Cup final, so much to fight for.”

07:39 PM BST

Tuchel at Old Trafford next season?

Our very own Jason Burt is reporting tonight that Thomas Tuchel is keen on the Manchester United job but Bayern Munich, despite announcing a few months ago that Tuchel was going to leave at the end of the season, are fighting now to keep him. You can read more from Jason’s piece here.

Could Thomas Tuchel (pictured) replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford next season?

07:35 PM BST

Will VAR stay?

News broke in the last couple of hours that a vote at next month’s Annual General Meeting will take place over whether VAR should be scrapped next season. To find out more information about the vote click here.

A VAR check inside the City Ground

07:29 PM BST

Sky Sports’ Roy Keane on Casemiro

“If you are the Newcastle attacking players and you see any space in behind, obviously you are going to try to take advantage of that. “I think it is a huge problem. He says he has done OK. No. He has cost them goals. And big goals. All the best tonight, Casemiro. I think he is under huge pressure. “I question the guys around him. I don’t think he has been getting great help. To be fair, every mistake has been punished. Sometimes, you hope your mates will dig you out.”

07:25 PM BST

Must-win for Manchester United

It may not be quite the battle of old when the Premier League title was on the line but there is plenty riding on this game tonight between Manchester United and Newcastle.

Newcastle have won only once in the league at Old Trafford in 51 years, but a victory tonight would almost guarantee European football next season and at the very least a top seven finish.

Even a draw would be good enough to go into the final weekend with a three point lead over Manchester United and a vastly superior goal difference.

With that in mind, it is a must win fixture for Erik ten Hag, not only to provide some much needed evidence to support his argument he deserves to remain manager next season, but also to give them a chance of finishing in the top six.

The return to form of Chelsea is a worry for both sides though and news of their game at Brighton will be keenly awaited.

07:22 PM BST

Fernandes and Rashford back from injury

07:14 PM BST

Full team news

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes returns from injury, replacing Rasmus Hojlund, which is the only change from their 1-0 defeat by Arsenal. Lisandro Martínez and Marcus Rashford are on the bench after injuries.

Manchester Utd: Onana, Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, Amrabat, Diallo, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Martinez, Rashford, Eriksen, Hojlund, Antony, Kambwala, Forson, Collyer.

Kieran Trippier makes his first start for Newcastle since March after recovering from injury, replacing Tino Livramento as the only change from their 1-1 draw against Brighton. Alexander Isak, who came off unwell in that game, is fit to start. There is no Callum Wilson, who is absent due to illness.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson, J Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Substiutes: Schar, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Pope, Almiron, White, A Murphy.

07:07 PM BST

Visitors arrive

07:05 PM BST

Jaap Stam at Old Trafford tonight

07:01 PM BST

Newcastle team news

07:00 PM BST

Manchester United team news

06:58 PM BST

Team news incoming

We are about to receive the team news from Old Trafford in the next few moments...

06:55 PM BST

Home side arriving

06:51 PM BST

Isak with the Newcastle squad

He was a doubt for tonight’s match due to illness but Swedish striker Alexander Isak has arrived at Old Trafford with the rest of the Newcastle squad.

06:49 PM BST

Another pitch from ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has made another subtle pitch to United’s new decision makers Ineos to show some patient as D-day over his future at Old Trafford draws closer. United‘s 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday was their 14th Premier League loss of the campaign and it remains to be seen if tonight’s game against Newcastle proves to be his last at Old Trafford.

Writing in his programme notes to preview the match, though, Ten Hag clearly hopes Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his hierarchy demonstrate the sort of faith in him that Arsenal showed in Mikel Arteta.

“Arsenal’s strength is the result of years of continuity and process,” the United manager wrote. “I think our supporters understand that we are still undergoing our own development and that there will be positive times to come if we all continue pulling in the same direction.”

06:42 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at the offers on these best betting sites.

06:30 PM BST

Big-match preview

It is eighth against sixth tonight at Old Trafford as Manchester United host Newcastle.

Both sides may have featured in the Champions League group stages earlier this season but neither will play in the competition next season. Newcastle sit in sixth place and could in theory finish as high as fifth if they win their remaining two games including tonight and Tottenham lose their final game. Manchester United could go level on points with their opponents tonight, but their goal difference is far inferior. For Manchester United, they have not won since a 4-2 home win against Sheffield United on April 24. They were battered 4-0 at Crystal Palace just over a week ago and lost 1-0 at home against Arsenal on Sunday. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised the fans despite their poor results.

“It’s a very important game. You get the ranking, so it’s very important to get the win. We have to do everything in it to get the win and we have to fight hard for it.

“At Palace [the fans] were so magnificent. You say the mood is low, maybe the expectations are lower but the mood they create isn’t lower. They are making a lot of noise, they are backing the team both at Palace and last Sunday.”

Newcastle start tonight’s match two places and three points ahead of Manchester United, but Eddie Howe is not motivated by finishing higher than Erik ten Hag’s side.

“It’s not our motivation. Our motivation is to qualify for Europe. Who we finish above is irrelevant for me. We want European competition, I’ve said all along, regardless of what it looks like.

“We feel we’re in a strong position to do it. We want to finish above ideally every Premier League team, not just one.

“They’re our next opponents, so we’ll look to beat them and if that takes us above them then great but that should be our sole focus.”

Erik ten Hag could welcome back Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez, who has been out for six weeks with a leg injury, but they could still be without Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. Newcastle will have to asses both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, who are both suffering with illness, ahead of tonight’s match.

If Newcastle were to win at Old Trafford tonight, they would complete a first League double over Manchester United since 1930-31. Newcastle beat Manchester United 1-0 in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park thanks to Anthony Gordon’s winning goal and won 3-0 at Old Trafford in the League Cup fourth round back in November.

Despite Newcastle winning the last three meetings between the sides in all competitions, Manchester United’s only home defeat to Newcastle in the previous 28 league games was a 1-0 defeat in December 2013.

Team news to follow shortly.