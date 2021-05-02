Manchester United supporters invade Old Trafford pitch to protest ownership ahead of pivotal match

Thousands of angry Manchester United fans gathered at Old Trafford with about 200 invading the pitch to protest the club's owners in the wake of the now defunct Super League.

Fans broke into the stadium, setting off colorful flares while on the pitch, hours before United's scheduled kickoff with Liverpool. If Manchester United loses, the Premier League title will go to Manchester City.

Because of the chaos at the stadium, the Premier League delayed kickoff for the match. They have not said when or if the match will be played on Sunday. Players were kept at their hotels until it was safe to arrive at the stadium.

Protests were planned outside the match gates as they had been last week with fans angry at big clubs' plans for a Super League. United was one of the six English clubs to pull out of the breakaway league within 72 hours following the announcement that they had agreed to begin it.

It was prompted largely due to fan protests that have continued since that April 18 announcement. More than 1,000 fans gathered at Old Trafford last Saturday to protest and thousands more were expected on Sunday. In Manchester's case, they are still protesting the club's owners, including co-owner Joel Glazer of the Glazer family, and held signs reading "greedy" and "selfish." Glazer was named the European Super League vice-chairman before it folded.

Significant protests taking place by 1000s of fans now outside Old Trafford against the Glazers after some got inside onto the pitch. Probably the biggest ever seen.



About 200 of those fans on Sunday broke security and got into the stadium, taking flares to the pitch and reportedly removing a corner flag to parade outside, via the Guardian. They are believed to have arrived by the Munich Tunnel after pushing down barriers, despite stiff security protocols around the area.

The break-in occurred about two hours before the scheduled kickoff. The clubs remained at their hotels and press were asked to leave the stadium, Jamie Jackson reported for The Guardian. They did not reach the dressing rooms, so COVID-19 protocol was not broken.

Glazer apologized to fans in the Super League aftermath, but the apology was rejected by fans. They have continued to demonstrate in the weeks since the announcement.

The Glazer family purchased Manchester United in 2005 for $1.1 billion. They also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many fans view American owners as stealing European soccer, as seen by the formation of the Super League in the first place.

