Manchester United suffer further shame as Old Trafford food hygiene given terrible rating

Manchester United have suffered yet another embarrassing episode in their season of woe after the club was given a one-star food hygiene rating amid an investigation into corporate guests allegedly being served raw chicken at an event last month at Old Trafford.

The club also launched an internal investigation after receiving complaints. Both investigations will try to establish whether symptoms experienced were related to what guests had consumed at the Safety Health Environment Show at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ on Nov 21 or whether another illness was to blame for them becoming unwell.

United’s food hygiene rating had been listed on the government’s website with the highest grade available, which is five, when the incident came to light but has subsequently been downgraded to one – with a suggestion “major improvement needed”.

While the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were classed as being “good”, United were let down in two other areas.

“Improvement necessary” was deemed for their hygienic food handling while management of food safety was ruled “major improvement necessary”. The government rating also stated that the most recent inspection was on November 24.

A United statement read: “Following the isolated incident in one of our kitchens, MUFC quickly took action to ensure immediate failures were addressed.

“Kitchen staff were re-briefed on MUFC’s food safety requirements, kitchen procedures were reviewed and an external audit of all kitchens was commissioned. Going forwards we have increased the frequency of our audit regime to provide assurance to our valued fans and customers.

“MUFC serves thousands of meals each month and has an impeccable track record which led to our five-star food hygiene rating.

“Following a thorough investigation, it was confirmed a small amount of undercooked meat was inadvertently served during a non match day event. This was an isolated issue and the immediate failures were quickly addressed.

“MUFC has taken this incident very seriously and wants to reassure our valued fans and customers that we maintain the highest culinary standards.”

United draw substantial revenue from hosting events and providing hospitality at Old Trafford.

The food hygiene rating follows other issues at Old Trafford with a leaking roof one of the most noticeable. The 113-year-old venue was last renovated in 2006 after United increased the capacity by 8,000 seats.

One of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s objectives in his proposed 25 per cent takeover of the club is believed to be improving the club’s infrastructure – as well as re-building a squad that lies eighth in the Premier League and has made early exits from the Champions League and League Cup.