Manchester United Star Keen on PSG Move; Significant Offer Needed for Old Trafford Exit

Paris Saint-Germain is interested in Jadon Sancho this summer and have reportedly put forward an offer concerning his personal terms. Moreover, the feeling is reportedly mutual between the two parties.

RMC Sport reported on Wednesday that PSG had gauged interest in Manchester United for Sancho but did not pursue it further. As it stands, there is nothing to suggest that the English winger will be a Parisian player in the coming weeks. For now, it is not a “hot lead” for the capital club.

Football Insider also reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that Manchester United want to sell Sancho permanently during this transfer window. Furthermore, RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins provided new information on this file, noting that Sancho wants to sign for PSG, but the problem is just between the two clubs.

The problem probably means that the two sides cannot find common ground on a potential transfer fee. Additionally, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Sancho is fully integrated into the team, and things are okay with Erik ten Hag and the club.

However, if a significant offer comes in, Manchester United might consider selling him. The situation is still fluid.

The 24-year-old spent the latter part of the 2023-24 season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he was instrumental in their journey to the UEFA Champions League final.

Last season, Sancho played in 24 matches for Manchester United and Dortmund, scoring three goals and providing three assists.