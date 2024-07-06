Manchester United star could make first Euro 2024 appearance in quarter-final

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed Luke Shaw is available to start Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

The left-back was selected for the England squad despite nursing a hamstring injury.

Shaw has not played a competitive match since February, which has raised questions about Southgate’s selection. Yet he is the only out-and-out left-back named in England’s 26-man squad.

Speaking to reporters ahead of England’s quarter-final tie, Southgate said (via Dazn): “Kieran Trippier has been absolutely outstanding for us.

“Luke is available, he is available to start, but Kieran has also done a brilliant job for the team.

“He obviously doesn’t give us that balance that a natural left-footer can give you, but his leadership, his communication on the pitch – if you ask any of the wingers who play with him or the players who play alongside him, his talking is phenomenal.

“It helps them to play the game. It is a much-undervalued quality. It is a bit of a dying art, really, good talkers on the pitch.

“You can’t have enough of them. He has exceptional qualities in that area as well as some quality on the ball. He has adapted and done a brilliant, brilliant job for us.”

The last thing United need is Shaw returning too quick and sustaining another injury setback that will keep him out of action for the start of next season.

Southgate doesn’t care about that and it sounds like he is willing to take a risk with Shaw’s fitness.

It’s a bizarre decision when you look at the player’s track record for injuries.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United star could make first Euro 2024 appearance in quarter-final

Jul 6 2024, 9:07

Jarrad Branthwaite still a target for Manchester United despite Everton’s demands

Jul 6 2024, 8:56

Former Germany international warns Manchester United about Niclas Fullkrug

Jul 6 2024, 8:44