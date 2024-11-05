Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth wants to sign Jarrad Branthwaite for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are reportedly set to revisit their interest in Jarrad Branthwaite following Ruben Amorim’s appointment.

After a nervy start to his United career, Matthijs de Ligt, whom Erik ten Hag recruited from Bayern Munich over the summer, has looked a lot more comfortable at the back in recent outings.

Meanwhile, Leny Yoro, who moved to Manchester from Lille, is nearing a return to action and might make his competitive debut for United immediately after the November international break.

United’s options in defence are starting to look solid ahead of Amorim’s arrival. However, how the current crop of centre-backs at Carrington would fit into the soon to be former Sporting CP manager’s back-three system remains to be seen.

Amid this, a report has suggested that United sporting director Dan Ashworth is already looking to bring in a new defender for the incoming manager.

According to talkSPORT, United are “plotting a fresh move” for Branthwaite next summer.

Before United secured the signings of De Ligt and Yoro, they made a move for the Everton star. However, the Merseyside outfit turned down their offers.

However, the England international “remains at the top” of United’s “wish-list” even for the Amorim era.

In fact, it is claimed that Ashworth believes the 22-year-old defender “would suit new boss Ruben Amorim’s playing style and his preferred 3-4-3 system.”

Branthwaite is comfortable with the ball at his feet and excels in defending wide areas.

It is understood that the Everton man has “ambitions to play for a top Premier League club.” In that regard, Liverpool are also monitoring the player’s progress at Goodison Park.

Both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have entered the final years of their deals at Old Trafford and Jonny Evans, 36, is not getting any younger. As such, the reported interest in Branthwaite makes perfect sense.