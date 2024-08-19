Manchester United Speed Up Talks for €60M-Rated Standout as PSG Remain Firm on Asking Price

Manchester United Speed Up Talks for €60M-Rated Standout as PSG Remain Firm on Asking Price

The Manuel Ugarte situation should be becoming more clear as there are only a few days left until the summer transfer window closes. While Paris Saint-Germain are keen on moving the player in the coming days, they won’t do so at a lost.

Manchester United are the club that Ugarte is heavily linked to, but the Red Devils have set their limits. The Premier League side have been tracking Ugarte for several weeks to bolster their midfield for this 2024-25 season.

Nonetheless, ESPN’s Rob Dawson reports that the club are unwilling to overspend on the 23-year-old midfielder. Moreover, FranceInfo reports that PSG and Manchester United are speeding up talks for Ugarte.

The French outlet adds that it will be a permanent transfer, and PSG will ensure they don’t lose out financially compared to the €60 million they paid last year.

🚨| PSG and Manchester United are accelerating in talks for Manuel Ugarte. It will be a permanent transfer and PSG will not lose out financially compared to the €60M paid by PSG last year. Danilo, Juan Bernat, Mukiele, and Soler have been told to find a new club. @franceinfo pic.twitter.com/geSKbUYgdN — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) August 19, 2024

Manchester United could be receiving funds before the summer window closes. Corriere dello Sport reports that Scott McTominay has agreed on personal terms with Napoli.

However, the Italian club struggle to meet Manchester United’s €30 million asking price unless they manage to sell Victor Osimhen first.

These last few days of the summer transfer window should be quite interesting. Will Manchester United and PSG strike a deal over Ugarte, or will they each pursue other targets?