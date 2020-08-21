Manchester United Skipper Harry Maguire ‘Arrested on Holiday’ for Attacking Police After a Brawl

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has been arrested while being in holiday in Mykonos, Greece for being involved in a fight outside a bar according to local media reports. Following the Red Devils’ exit from Europe, the English defender headed to the Greek island before the new Premier League season begins on September 12. United play on the 19th against Crystal Palace as their match against Burnley, scheduled for the 12th is postponed. Manchester United Eye Bournemouth Winger David Brooks As Alternative Signing for Borussia Dortmund Star.

According to a report from Greek newspaper protothema, the £85million centre-back was detained by the police after an altercation outside a bar on the Mykonos Island on Thursday night. Till now there has been no official statement from the local police authorities. The newspaper also shared footage of Harry Maguire chatting with some fans in a bar posing for pictures before the incident took place. Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry-Like Anthony Martial Must Be Given Time to Become Manchester United’s Central Striker.

It is reported that the cops were called at around 12:30 in the night by the locals to report that two groups of Englishmen were fighting outside a bar. Harry Maguire and two others had allegedly attacked the police verbally and physically when they intervened and later were taken to Mykonos police station.

Manchester United released a statement regarding the issue which read ‘The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.’