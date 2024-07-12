Manchester United sign France forward Melvine Malard from Lyon until 2027

Melvine Malard celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Arsenal in the Women’s Super League last season during her loan spell from Lyon. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Manchester United have completed the signing of France forward Melvine Malard on a contract until the summer of 2027 for an undisclosed fee, the Guardian understands.

United triggered an option to buy the 24-year-old, which was part of the terms of her loan deal from Lyon. Malard spent last season at United and was part of the side that won their first Women’s FA Cup, coming off the bench at Wembley as a 50th-minute substitute to replace Leah Galton before Marc Skinner’s team added their second, third and fourth goals in their 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. In the Women’s Super League, meanwhile, Malard played 19 times, scoring five goals.

Born on the Indian ocean island of Réunion, Malard has played 22 times for France at senior level, scoring six goals. It is understood her three-year deal at United does not include any further year’s option.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have signed Japan defender Risa Shimizu from West Ham, also until 2027. The 28-year-old full-back played 44 times for West Ham across two seasons and she has been given the No 2 shirt at last season’s WSL runners-up.

Shimizu has been capped 78 times by Japan and was part of their squad for the Tokyo Olympics and at both the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. She will also be in Paris later this month for the Olympics.

“City play football with a high possession style, which I like,” Shimizu said. “I think I’m technically good and calm with the ball in possession, so I think I’ll play well in City’s style. I can’t wait to get started and hopefully lift the trophy with my new teammates.”

City’s head coach, Gareth Taylor, said: “Risa brings intelligence and technical quality to the team. She’s an established international with huge WSL experience and we are delighted to bring her to our club.”

Elsewhere in the WSL, Brighton & Hove Albion have signed 24-year-old former England youth international midfielder Bex Rayner, who has previously played for clubs including Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Former England youth international midfielder Remi Allen has also been named as the new head coach at Championship side, Southampton. The 33-year-old, who spent the final two months of last season as the manager of fellow Championship side London City Lionesses on a short-term basis, has also worked as an assistant coach for England Under-23s. Her playing career included spells at Reading, Leicester City, Aston Villa and, most recently, Birmingham City.