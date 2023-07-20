Manchester United sign Andre Onana in £43m transfer from Inter Milan

Manchester United have signed Andre Onana from Inter (REUTERS)

Manchester United have completed the signing of Andre Onana for an initial £43m from Internazionale.

The Cameroon international goalkeeper has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford – United have an option to extend his contract for a further season – and his price could rise to £47m, including add-ons.

The former Ajax player, who replaces the departed David de Gea, set his sights on joining United’s list of great goalkeepers, which includes Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

He said: “To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way. Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

Onana kept five clean sheets in the knockout stages of the Champions League for Inter last season and United believe they have bought one of the outstanding goalkeepers in the world.

United director of football John Murtough said: “André was our top choice to become the new goalkeeper for Manchester United, with exactly the right profile of technical attributes and personality.

“Having achieved success throughout his career, we know that André will further add to the winning mentality we are building within our squad. He is already one of the world’s best goalkeepers and at the age of 27 and we firmly believe that he can develop even further over the coming years.”

Onana has become United’s second summer signing, after Mason Mount, and his arrival is likely to lead to Dean Henderson’s departure.