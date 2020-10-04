Manchester United set to sign Edinson Cavani on short-term deal

Edinson Cavani is expected to travel to England on Sunday to complete a move to Manchester United. The 33-year-old’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain ran out in June and the Uruguay striker is a free agent, so no fee would be needed. It is understood that if a move to United goes through as widely expected, Cavani is likely to join on a one-year contract, with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

Personal terms were agreed with the player on Saturday. Cavani’s agents are asking for €10m as part of the deal, a figure that led to potential moves to Benfica and Atlético Madrid collapsing earlier in the summer, but United have indicated they are willing to do business.

Cavani was offered to United and other clubs during last week, and became a serious target for Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, given Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to lower their €120 valuation of Jadon Sancho. A move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé has also proved complicated.

Cavani played for PSG for seven seasons after joining from Napoli and is the French club’s record goalscorer, having netted 200 times for them. The glut of trophies he won during that time includes six Ligue 1 titles. He has also scored 50 goals in 116 appearances for Uruguay.

United – who will face PSG in this season’s Champions League group stage – have brought in only one new signing so far since the end of last term, with the midfielder Donny van de Beek arriving from Ajax.#

Dalot makes loan move to Milan

Milan have signed United full back Diogo Dalot on a season-long loan deal, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.

Portuguese right back Dalot, who joined United from Porto in 2018, has struggled for first-team opportunities following the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace last year. Dalot has made 35 appe and featured in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Brighton.

The 21-year-old becomes the second United player this week to leave for Italy, with midfielder Andreas Pereira having joined Lazio on a season-long loan.