Manchester United set to do battle with Arsenal for Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos

Manchester United are reportedly set to battle it out with Arsenal for Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos.

The football world was shocked on Sunday morning when it broke that United had decided to part ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The former Newcastle man had only been in the job for five months and it perplexed many people as United had spent months and millions of pounds waiting for him to finish gardening leave.

The Red Devils have been linked to numerous names who could fill the role, even their former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

It has even been reported that the club will not hire a new person and look to appoint from within or give Jason Wilcox more responsibility.

Ipaper report however that United do in fact have a sporting director very much on their radar.

“Manchester United could be set to do battle with Arsenal for Luis Campos, Paris Saint-Germain’s football adviser with a penchant for signing young players, as they look to regroup after Dan Ashworth’s shock exit.”

“If Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos do decide to give another sporting director a chance, several sources claimed Campos will be top of their wish list, even if they will face fierce competition from Arsenal as they look to replace another surprise departure in Edu.”

It is thought that Campos “ticks many boxes” for the role with him being Portuguese one key factor. The theory is this will allow him seamless communication with manager Amorim and his coaching staff.

United could also be attracted to his work at PSG where he has moved away from a galactico transfer approach at the French champions and “with the focus now on young, hungry arrivals like Joao Neves, Vitinha and Desire Doue.”

This also echoes what Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos want United’s new transfer strategy to reflect.

United may not have too much difficulty doing a deal for the Esposende native as his future beyond the summer at PSG seems unclear.

“Campos’s contract is up at the end of the season, with the Portuguese understood to be keen on penning a new deal. PSG are yet to indicate whether any offer will be forthcoming.”

Campos has been described as a “transfer genius” with a track record that would certainly excite fans as he brought in Fabinho and Bernardo Silva to AS Monaco and Angel Gomes, Rafaeal Leao, Jonathan David and Gabriel Magalhaes to LOSC Lille, demonstrating he certainly has an eye for talent.

