Manchester United send coach to US to help youngsters integrate

Manchester United’s lead academy coach Dave Hughes has joined the club’s tour of America.

According to the Daily Mail, Hughes links up with Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff to support the large number of young players in United’s squad this summer.

The Reds have played three pre-season friendlies since preparations for the new campaign began. With two defeats to Rosenborg and Arsenal, United’s only win to date came against Rangers at Murrayfield.

Ten Hag fielded most of the young players in the second half against Arsenal, although there was a starting place for academy products Harry Amas and Toby Collyer.

A young side is expected to take on Real Betis in San Diego on Wednesday.

It’s a good decision to bring Hughes to the US because it shows that a real effort is being made help the youngsters integrate into the senior squad.

The report adds that Hughes was nominated for the role by the club’s head of player development and coaching, Travis Binnion, and first-team coach Darren Fletcher.

Hughes joined United as U21 assistant coach in September 2022 after holding a Head of Academy role at Cardiff City. He also had roles at Southampton, Aston Villa and the Wales national team.

