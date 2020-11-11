Manchester United should sell ‘undisciplined’ Paul Pogba after lack of consistent impact, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher says Paul Pogba has been a disappointment at Manchester United for his lack of consistent impact and feels the club should consider selling him as he doesn’t fit into the best line-up.

The France international re-signed for the club from Juventus in 2016 but has only two trophies to show for it, the League Cup and Europa League won a year after joining - both considered among the more minor domestic and European pieces of silverware respectively.

Of late, Pogba has struggled to get into the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with some critics suggesting he doesn’t influence games enough.

Carragher feels that has been a problem throughout Pogba’s time at the club, regardless of formation or boss, and says if he was part of the hierarchy at United he would be attempting to recoup money next summer by selling the 27-year-old.

“He’s possibly never done well in any position or tactical set up that different managers have had,” Carragher said to TalkSport.

“Would I pick him in the Manchester United team? No, I wouldn’t. He’s a huge name, he’s come for a huge transfer fee, but I don’t think he’s a great player.

“People say he’s won the World Cup and I get that. But when he came in I thought he might have the impact like [Frank] Lampard at Chelsea, [Steven] Gerrard at Liverpool, Yaya Toure at Man City – those players drove their team to titles, European Cups.

“When you’re that man who’s seen as the one to take United to the next level, which people might say it’s too much pressure to put on one man, but that’s what we were told was coming.

“It just hasn’t happened for him at Manchester United. For me, I’d be looking to move him on.”

While keeping Pogba around is the current course of action, getting him on the pitch is another matter which Solskjaer has struggled with.

The No. 6 did briefly return when the manager opted for a diamond midfield, but fitting in both Pogba and Bruno Fernandes has proved problematic in terms of retaining balance to the team off the ball.

Carragher points out that the situation is unlikely to remedy itself as January arrival Fernandes is similarly unlikely to do the defensive work which the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay offer, meaning it’s one or the other but never both.

“They are probably two of the most undisciplined players in the Premier League.

“You can maybe carry one but you can’t play the two of them. It’s one or the other. I do not believe Pogba and Fernandes can play in the same team so you have to play Fernandes and he has played really well since he joined.

“I would be looking to take money for Pogba.”

