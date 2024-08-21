Manchester United see 50m Ederson offer rejected by Atalanta

According to Sportitalia, Atalanta rejected a €50m offer from Manchester United for Ederson, insisting the midfielder is not for sale.

Since winning the Europa League, qualifying for the Champions League as fourth in Serie A and pushing Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, La Dea have been inundated with big offers for their star names.

Teun Koopmeiners is determined to join Juventus, Ademola Lookman received proposals from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Now Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà claims that Manchester United offered €50m for Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

They were told in no uncertain terms that he is not for sale this summer, as the season has already started and finding a replacement would be extremely difficult.

Ederson a bridge too far for Atalanta

Atalanta are a provincial club from Bergamo, but also one of the few in Italy who run at a profit, even more so now with American investors joining the Percassi family.

Ederson cost €22.9m to purchase from Salernitana in 2022, but he was a very different player before starting work with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 25-year-old has two senior caps for Brazil and is under contract until June 2027.