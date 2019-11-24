Manchester United scores three times in seven minutes, then allows late equalizer (video)

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (10) collides with Sheffield United's Phil Jagielka on Sunday at Bramall Lane. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The furious second half of Manchester United’s trip to Sheffield United on Sunday was a snapshot of both the hope and frustration Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure delivers on a seemingly routine basis.

Manchester United scored three times in seven minutes to overturn a two-goal deficit, then conceded an equalizer in the 90th minute and settled for a 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane.

Oli McBurnie snagged the late point for the Blades with an impressive bit of composure in the box:

Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford had United’s goals, and none are older than 22 years old.

The 19-year-old Williams scored his first Manchester United goal with a confident, assured first-time strike in the 72nd minute to kickstart the rally:

Rashford, the veritable senior of the bunch, bagged the go-ahead goal after a nice bit of link-up play between Anthony Martial and Daniel James:

Greenwood’s second goal pulled the visitors level two minutes prior to Rashford’s strike. John Fleck and Lys Moussett scored either side of halftime to give the Blades the lead to begin with.

As we speak, Sheffield United is in direct competition with Manchester United in chasing European spots. The Blades are currently sixth on 18 points, while United is a point back but ninth.

Europa League qualification should be the least of the goals for a megaclub like United, which has openly acknowledged its plans to rebuild and leaked results left and right this fall. There are some exciting young players, several of whom contributed Sunday, but patience may wear thin before it bears meaningful results.

So it goes for the Red Devils, a club currently capable of putting together flourishes like the one at Bramall Lane — and also disappointing results, like the one with which they’re leaving.

