Manchester United 'will sack Erik ten Hag' even if he wins FA Cup final as five-man shortlist drawn up

Winning this weekend’s FA Cup final will not save Erik ten Hag’s job, as Manchester United have reportedly already decided to sack the manager.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already made his mind up on dismissing the Dutchman as he continues to overhaul United’s footballing structure following years of being out of title contention, according to The Guardian.

A five-man shortlist has been drawn up in the search for his replacement, which includes ex-Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna are also said to be on their radar, the Ipswich boss currently fielding interest from Brighton and Chelsea as he mulls over his future.

Mauricio Pochettino is another contender after Standard Sport reported on Friday morning that he is keen to move to the Old Trafford hotseat.

United face rivals Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday and only victory will earn them a spot in the Europa League next season after they finished eighth in the Premier League.

Ten Hag told reporters in his pre-game press conference that he had “nothing to say” on his future, adding: “I am just focusing on the job I have to do and that is first win the game on Saturday and then we are in the project. Keep going in the project.”

He continued: “I came here to win trophies. Saturday, I have the next opportunity and we earned this opportunity as a team and now we have to go for it.

“At the same time, in the last two years, of course after every season you review it and then we will see where we are in the project and things we have to change.

“We spoke lately about it. Underneath there are very good things - players coming up, players developing, values coming up. And, at the same time, we have on Saturday a big opportunity to win the next trophy.”

Speculation has swirled around Ten Hag’s future for months despite him having another year left on his contract.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, who also played for the former Ajax coach in Amsterdam, told ESPN ahead of the final: “He's a good guy, a good coach. Tactically he's very good, and he showed it last season. I was not here last season and they got top four.

“This season, a lot of things happened. I'm not here to back him. He is big enough to back himself, but he is a really good guy, he is a positive coach and tactically he's good.”