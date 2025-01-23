Manchester United: Ruben Amorim offers update on new double injury blow in Rangers win

Injury blow: Matthijs de Ligt went off at half-time as Manchester United beat Rangers in the Europa League (Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United suffered a new double defensive injury blow as Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro both picked up knocks against Rangers.

The centre-back pair each retained their starting berths for Thursday night’s so-called ‘Battle of Britain’ clash against Scottish opposition in the Europa League at Old Trafford, with De Ligt notching what he thought was the opening goal in the first half as headed home unmarked from a corner, only to see it disallowed due to a foul by Yoro on fellow defender Robin Propper.

The Dutchman ended up being replaced at half-time by Harry Maguire, while Yoro played only 10 minutes of the second half before making way for Tyrell Malacia, who has been linked with a late January move away from the club.

United are already without Jonny Evans at present due to injury, as well as long-term absentees Luke Shaw and Mason Mount, while another centre-back in Victor Lindelof has not played since before Christmas but did return to training at Carrington this week despite not making the matchday squad against Rangers.

Asked if De Ligt was injured after that half-time change, Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim told TNT Sports after the game: "He felt something in his leg. Also Leny, so we cannot risk anything. We have to win but we have to protect the players and show that everyone matters in this moment.

"We started the game scoring first, that is important. You can see that in Europe, it is quite different. We scored the first one and in the Premier League, it is not a foul.”

Speaking separately to MUTV about those injuries, Amorim said: “He [De Ligt] has a pain. So he cannot risk [it]. Leny felt pain also, so he cannot risk [it].

"We have a lot of different players that can play so it was that. We cannot lose anybody.

"Everybody has to be prepared. I need to show confidence, instead of putting players in for a long time, and we have other players who can play."

Amorim was pleased with the eventual outcome against Rangers that saw captain Bruno Fernandes volley home a dramatic winner in stoppage time after substitute Cyriel Dessers popped up late to get the better of Maguire and cancel out a horrible own goal from Jack Butland.

The frantic last-gasp win all but sealed United’s automatic qualification through to the Europa League last 16 ahead of their final league stage fixture away against FCSB in Bucharest next week and ended a dismal run of four defeats in five matches at Old Trafford as Amorim followed legendary duo Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson as only the third United manager ever to win his first three major European games in charge of the club.

However, the Portuguese still wants his side to be more clinical after they spurned numerous golden opportunities to make the game safe before the late drama, Alejandro Garnacho hitting the post and Maguire heading a Christian Eriksen free-kick wide as Butland also denied the likes of Amad Diallo and Manuel Ugarte.

"We did well,” Amorim said. “We played better with the ball. I think we started well and then we lost control of the game because of some bad decisions but the lads did well. We are so near the second goal with so many chances, it's so hard but they recover.

"We are not playing our best but we regrouped from the last game. I know the opponent is different. It wasn't as fast. You can see the connections. I think we need to be more clinical in the right moments because that can help us a lot."