Manchester United rise above the storm in throwback Premier League battle with Leeds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vithushan Ehantharajah
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ralf Rangnick
    Ralf Rangnick
    German association football manager
  • Paul Pogba
    Paul Pogba
    French association football player
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ralf Rangnick and Marcelo Bielsa no doubt had carefully laid plans coming into this fixture. But as they embraced at the end of a madcap ninety minutes, glasses cloudy and drenched to the bone, they might wonder why they bothered.

Everyone has a progressive tactical system until they get gale force rains in the face. And for all the fine-tuning done in the week ahead of this meeting between one side looking up and the other looking down, Manchester United’s triumph by four goals to Leeds United’s two was down to being able to keep their feet above the water. Along with the bruises and knocks to assess, it wouldn’t be a surprise if those who took part are checked for trench foot.

Conditions at Elland Road were akin to what the rest of the country has experienced over the last 48 hours. Indeed this game felt like a series of tumbling trees, clattering road signs and both teams flying about the turf like greenhouses threatening to cascade into their own houses. As Leeds came back from 2-0 down at half-time and the home crowd were at their raucous best, this felt like a return to the 90s, when every game between these two carried grudges all over the pitch.

That Manchester United ultimately came through was down to a superior quality that was not necessarily going to shine through in this weather. And the key proponents were Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho – two wheelie bins flying majestically above it all.

For most of Sunday afternoon, Pogba seemed impervious to the driving rains and the sodden conditions underfoot. First touches were often followed by crunching challenges, every pass just short followed by one too long. Bearings had to be recalibrated with each passing minute, and yet Pogba was the only one making amendments ahead of time, like the only man who checked the forecast before leaving home.

Bielsa’s decision to pick Adam Forshaw over Raphinha spoke much of wanting functionality over flair, but the former merely served as the control experiment. The starkest comparison for Forshaw came when his one-on-one duel with Pogba was taken wide to the left. Pogba brought play to a standstill before an un-telegraphed twitch of his right foot took him beyond the 30-year-old and to the edge of the box.

Paul Pogba had the beating of Adam Forshaw throughout the first half (Getty Images)
Paul Pogba had the beating of Adam Forshaw throughout the first half (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s botched finish robbed Pogba of an assist to go with the four he managed in Manchester United’s opening day 5-1 against these opponents.

His languid legs trapped and won the ball off almost every player in white who wanted to battle. No player came close to his influence in the first half. And even his removal on 67 minutes, after strikes from Rodrigo and Raphinha 59 seconds apart to get Leeds back level, felt like an error of judgement from Rangnick. Nevertheless, whether playing for a summer exit or a new deal, this was one of Pogba’s most influential showings this season.

Sancho, meanwhile, lasted the course, gliding throughout and turning into the odd skin like a Formula One car on slick tyres. You could argue his performance was a little bit more emphatic than Pogba’s given the influence on the final scoreline.

His chipped cross for Bruno Fernandes’ header came after a neat one-two to encourage Victor Lindelof’s driving run before receiving an extra “one” from the defender for his assist. Similar awareness came for Fred’s winning strike when he set the Brazilian through on goal from the edge of the box. And beyond the on-ball quality was an unerring responsibility to work just as hard towards his own goal.

Jadon Sancho was superb as Manchester United opened up a four-point lead (Getty Images)
Jadon Sancho was superb as Manchester United opened up a four-point lead (Getty Images)

Indeed that last part underpins why and how Manchester United were able to successfully navigate the literal and metaphorical storm. The second half was the kind of battle that would seem beyond a group of players who have been indulged in their own civil wars since Rangnick came in for his interim spell. The latest episode has included an apparent tussle for leadership in the dressing room which has been momentarily been put to rest with Harry Maguire - armband on his sleeve - heading in the opening goal.

Indeed the only fighting evident Sunday was with their opponents. Fernandes’ relentless niggle to now go with six goals in this fixture has no doubt elevated him to villain status from a Leeds perspective.

Was this a show of Manchester United’s mentality? It’s hard not to answer in the affirmative given the resilience on show. They put in the most robust tackles - “winning” the foul count 19 to 13 – and the heated stand-offs. All in keeping with what was at stake on the day and for the rest of the season. With Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur winning on Saturday, and with three games in hand, establishing a four-point cushion in fourth ahead of West Ham was a necessity.

The club remains a long way off from where they need to be. But at a time when they are lamented for being far from what they were, this display in a blood and guts throwback meeting with a bitter rival could be a nod to brighter times ahead.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tinder Swindler vs Inventing Anna: Why do we treat victims of romance scams so poorly?

    LIFESTYLE FEATURES: Two con artists had the same plan: to gain the trust of others and manipulate them into giving them their life savings. Yet, the victims of one are treated with more disdain than the other. Kate Ng explores why

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Canadian freestyle skiing pioneer Sarah Burke's legacy continues at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time a Canadian freestyle skier entered the wax cabin at the Beijing Olympics, they were reminded of Sarah Burke. The freestyle skiing pioneer's name was written across a Canadian flag hanging in the space where technicians prepared the skis of Canada's Olympians competing at the 2022 Winter Games. Burke won five Winter X-Games gold medals in the superpipe and successfully lobbied to have the sport added to the Olympic program in 2014. Burke was supposed to compete in

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-court event. The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 m

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long