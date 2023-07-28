Manchester United reject West Ham's £20 million bid for Maguire

Harry Maguire is valued at between £40-50 million by Man Utd - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

Manchester United have rejected a £20 million bid from West Ham for Harry Maguire.

David Moyes wants to add Maguire to his squad for next season and West Ham have now made their first move for the England defender.

Old Trafford officials have knocked back the bid and it remains to be seen how far West Ham are prepared to go.

United value Maguire at £40 million to £50 million but the player’s £190,000 a week wages make such a fee a huge obstacle for West Ham.

It is also unclear whether Maguire would be willing to move to West Ham, despite his situation at United and the threat a lack of playing time could pose to his England prospects.

Maguire, 30, admitted to being “extremely disappointed” after being stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag this month and has fallen way down the centre half pecking order.

Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are all ahead of him and left back Luke Shaw was favoured at centre half to Maguire on occasion last season.

Maguire (right) spent time on the bench last season after falling down the United pecking order - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, has admitted Maguire’s situation at United is “concerning” as he favours picking players up feature regularly for their clubs but is also not blessed with a surfeit of options at centre back.

Jonny Evans, the veteran Northern Ireland defender, has been given a contract at United covering pre-season and is currently on the club’s tour of the US.

If Maguire was to go, it is not unfeasible United could look to give Evans an incentivised deal for next season to provide cover at centre half, unless the club opted to bring in a more permanent replacement.

Still, there are no guarantees at this stage that Maguire will agree to leave or a suitor will cough up the money to persuade United to sell.

Maguire joined United from Leicester in an eye-watering £85 million deal in 2019 and United face a battle to recoup even close to half of that fee.

Having sold Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million, Moyes is looking to strengthen his squad and has an interest in Maguire’s United team-mate Scott McTominay and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.