Manchester United reject Napoli’s loan proposal for Scott McTominay



Manchester United reportedly turned down an offer from Serie A giants Napoli for midfielder Scott McTominay.

McTominay is still facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with slightly more than two weeks left until the close of the summer transfer window.

After a superb 2023/24 season in which he plundered a career-high 10 goals across all competitions, interest in the Scotland international has not been lacking, amidst United’s willingness to sell him for the right price.

It’s believed that Premier League rivals Fulham have had around two offers rejected for McTominay, with the latest one worth about £20million.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United would be amenable to parting ways with their academy graduate for a sum in the region of £25m-£30m.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Athletic claimed that Napoli were considering submitting an offer for McTominay.

Reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has given an update on the situation and indicated that the Partenopei did in fact approach United to enquire about the possibility of signing McTominay but the Red Devils were not interested.

“Napoli have made an approach to another Premier League club for another Scottish midfielder: Scott McTominay.”

“At the moment, there is no agreement on the formula for the player with Manchester United.”

“Napoli has proposed a loan, with the Reds not giving the opening to this option.”

It’s unclear whether Napoli will try again to land McTominay or they will turn their attention elsewhere.

Amidst all this, Di Marzio notes that Antonio Conte’s are “one step away” from adding Brighton and Hove Albion star Billy Gilmour to their ranks.

“New contacts” are expected tomorrow to try and get the transfer over the line. Whether a deal for McTominay will have any influence on Napoli’s desire to land McTominay is anyone’s guess. Only time will tell.







Play for free to win the new United kit! We’re awarding a new prize every PL matchweek, courtesy of Goat Kits! To play, just (1) Join the brand new weekly PL Challenge league here with our league code puu1tk and enter this week’s competition. (2) Follow The Peoples Person on X and answer the tie breaker question. Full instructions and rules here.

You can also visit Goat Kits at goatkitstore.com and use discount code TPP30 to get 30% off your first purchase!

