Manchester United refusing to pay unrealistic prices for midfield targets

Manchester United are in the market for a new midfielder before the summer transfer window shuts. However, the Reds are unwilling to pay an unrealistic sum for any of their chosen targets.

To their credit, United have stuck to their guns this summer. We haven’t had our pants pulled down by other clubs like we’ve seen in other transfer windows and there is a genuine feeling of progression in terms of a successful squad being assembled.

It takes longer than one transfer window to get things right, especially at this level, but United want at least two more recruits before the deadline passes for transfers.

One option is Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, who has been United’s primary target in the midfield department this summer.

Le Parisien reports that the Uruguay international knows he’s not in manager Luis Enrique’s plans for the upcoming season, but that doesn’t mean the Ligue 1 champions are willing to give the player away on the cheap.

According to The Telegraph, PSG intend to sell Ugarte but they are holding firm on a valuation of £51.5m for his signature.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Rob Dawson claims United don’t intend to overpay for Ugarte. The same applies to Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, with both deals seemingly hitting a snag due to high transfer fees being demanded.

🚨 Erik ten Hag would like to add another midfielder to his Manchester United squad, but interest in Manuel Ugarte and Sander Berge has stalled because of unrealistic transfer fees. (Source: @RobDawsonESPN) pic.twitter.com/Xa4j1HceeV — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 15, 2024

Only time will tell if PSG or Burnley lower their demands but so far it doesn’t look like United are budging on their stance not to overspend this summer.

