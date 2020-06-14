Manchester United and Real Madrid failed in bid to sign Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki, confirms club

AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United and Real Madrid failed to sign Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki, according to the Ligue 1 side's president.

Cherki is considered a very exciting talent, having made his first-team debut earlier this season just a few months after turning 16 years old.

The striker went on to make 11 more appearances before the campaign was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cherki, who came through the Lyon academy, has a professional contract running for a further two years and president Jean-Michel Aulas says Europe's best clubs want to sign him.

“He’s undoubtedly a player who will go to the highest level,” Aulas told Telefoot. “That’s why we did everything we could to sign him.

“The two clubs that were interested when we won his faith were Real Madrid and Manchester United.

“We want him to succeed with Lyon. We want to support him and that’s why we’re trying to move his career on. In years to come, we want him to become not only a leader for our attack, but a leader from the academy.”

