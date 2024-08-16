Manchester United ratings vs Fulham: Dream debut for Joshua Zirkzee but Mason Mount struggles again

Manchester United struck late to win their Premier League opener 1-0 against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee was the hero, flicking the winner off the bench to cap off a dream debut for United having joined this summer from Bologna.

It had been an even match to that point, with Bruno Fernandes twice denied from close range by Bernd Leno.

Dom Smith was in position at Old Trafford to rate the United players’ performances…

Andre Onana 6

Had little to do by way of saves, apart from one finger-tip stop to deny Kenny Tete in the first half.

Diogo Dalot 6

Was eaten alive by Adama Traore with on darting run in the first half but recovered from that point on.

Harry Maguire 7

Good defensive headers. Had the beating of Rodrigo Muniz in the air particularly.

Lisandro Martinez 7

Important piece of defending to barge Traore off the ball in the first half, then denied him a tap-in with a key block late on.

Noussair Mazraoui 7

An impressive debut from the Moroccan. Made regular runs off the ball, was confident, and got forward. Played at right-back, with Dalot on the left.

Casemiro 6

An early shot from range was way over. Had time to get it on target. Then two lovely passes for Bruno Fernandes were unlucky not to translate into assists. Nodded just over from a corner.

Kobbie Mainoo 7

Won the ball back high up constantly and was once again his usual lively self.

Amad Diallo 7

Diallo was bright and impactful. On set-piece duty until he was replaced.

Mason Mount 5

Booked for stopping a counter-attack from Emile Smith Rowe. Did same against Tete. Denied by Bernd Leno in the second half but again anonymous for long periods.

Mason Mount struggled to make an impact for Manchester United (Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford 6

A couple of nice runs got United into good positions but still a shadow of his former self.

Bruno Fernandes 6

Unlucky not to score when Casemiro put him through after a Fulham lapse of concentration at the back. Then denied again from similar chance after line-breaking pass.

Subs:

Alejandro Garnacho (Diallo, 61’) 6

Assisted the winner and always seems to be a threat off the bench. Missed an absolute sitter late on when Rashford unselfishly squared to him.

Joshua Zirkzee (Mount, 61’) 8

Dream debut at Old Trafford. Started the move for the winner off himself, then got into position and finished superbly. What a start for him at the club.

Jonny Evans (Maguire, 81’) N/A

Matthijs de Ligt (Mazraoui, 81’) N/A

Put himself about on his debut. Surely a starting XI player going forward.

Scott McTominay (Mainoo, 84’) N/A

Not used: Bayindir, Eriksen, Antony, Collyer