Manchester United ratings vs Brentford: Andre Onana the standout man as Kobbie Mainoo off the pace

Onana helped keep United in the game (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a blow as they drew 1-1 at Brentford.

Despite controlling the game at times, they did very little with the ball and were fortunate not to lose by the end of the game, with the Bees hitting the woodwork on three separate occasions through Ivan Toney, Zanka and Bryan Mbeumo.

Mason Mount thought he had won it for United in the 96th minute with his first goal for the club, but Kristoffer Ajer levelled three minutes later and it ended as a draw, in disappointing circumstances for the Red Devils.

Dom Smith was at the Gtech Community Stadium to rate the Manchester United performances…

Andre Onana 7

Down to his right superbly to stop Yehor Yarmoliuk’s low shot from finding the net, as well as the rebound from Keane Lewis-Potter.

Diogo Dalot 5

Silly first-half foul gave a needless free-kick away in a dangerous position. Lewis-Potter and Toney had the beating of him all evening. Did come close to scoring though.

Victor Lindelof 5

Dived in to block a Roerslev cross which Onana had called for and would easily have reached. United’s backline still struggles from poor communications at times.

Raphael Varane 5

One excellent block to stop a certain goal from Lewis-Potter following a corner. But caught out by Yoane Wissa’s nutmeg as Toney hit the woodwork. Replaced at the break and now an injury concern.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6

Handed a first-half booking for crumpling Mads Roerslev. Otherwise did alright.

Kobbie Mainoo 6

Outsmarted in midfield by 20-year-old Yarmoliuk. Covered plenty of ground but just off the pace.

Mainoo looked off the pace at Brentford (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Scott McTominay 6

Often United’s saviour this season in goalscoring terms, this was a quiet display from the Scot.

Alejandro Garnacho 5

Produced very little and it felt like the right call when Ten Hag substituted him before the hour-mark.

Bruno Fernandes 6

Is never too far away from the ball for United, but didn’t produce much with it on a frustrating night for the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford 5

Made one decent run down left early on. Let Toney get free from him from a corner and was lucky his England teammate put the header wide. Faded late on.

Rasmus Hojlund 6

Held ball up well originally, before then seeming to tire in that regard. Like Rashford, barely noticeable in the second half.

Subs:

Harry Maguire (Varane, 45’) 5

Did OK when called upon at the break but allowed Toney in for Brentford’s offside goal.

Antony (Garnacho, 59’) 5

Struggled to get into the game, just as the man he replaced had done.

Lisandro Martinez (Lindelof, 69’) 5

United fans will be pleased to see the Argentine back.

Casemiro (Mainoo, 80’) N/A

Mason Mount (Rashford, 80’) N/A

Scored his first goal for the club.

Not used: Heaton, Amrabat, Eriksen, Antony, Kambwala