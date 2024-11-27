Manchester United raise member ticket prices to £66 and remove concessions

The money raised by the increase in ticket prices at Old Trafford is expected to be in the low millions of pounds. Photograph: Adam Vaughan/EPA

Manchester United have raised the cost of tickets for members to £66 and removed concession prices. The decision has been greeted with dismay by the supporters’ trust, which fears this is the first step before “a significant price rise” next season.

The move comes as part of the co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s efforts to make United more financially sustainable in the face of losses. Those tickets previously started at £40 for adults and £25 for children. Of the seats available to members across the rest of the season, 97% have been sold and the money raised by the increase is expected to be in the low millions of pounds.

In the long term Ratcliffe believes more prudent investment in the football operation is the prime way to make United more financially sound. Their debt totals £714m, comprising non-current borrowings of £481.7m and current borrowings of £232.3m. The latter rose from £36.5m in June’s end-of-year accounts because of United’s revolving credit ­facility, which offers access to short-term finance and, it is understood, fluctuates during the year.

A Manchester United Supporters Trust statement in response to the ticket price changes said: “The club has provided zero consultation on the matter, neither with the forum nor the Fan Advisory Board nor MUST. We were simply informed of the decision that there will be price rises affecting certain fans that are ‘urgently needed’ to address profitability and sustainability concerns.

“There is a risk that this is only the opening salvo of what will surely be massive pressure to implement a significant price rise for next season. Once they have got used to charging £132 for a parent and child to come to [Old Trafford], will they really go back to the old pricing levels for next season?”