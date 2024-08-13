Manchester United and PSG at a Standstill as Conflicting Information Surfaces Over Midfield Outcast

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte should be leaving this summer transfer window as the player reportedly isn’t in manager Luis Enrique’s plans. As a result, there are multiple reports providing an update on the Ugarte file.

The issue keeping the Ugarte saga from ending is that PSG are sticking to its stance regarding the asking price. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the capital club want €60 million for the midfielder.

Nonetheless, there’s conflicting information regarding where the Ugarte file stands with Manchester United. Diario El País de Uruguay reports PSG and the Premier League side made progress over the weekend in their negotiations for Ugarte.

🚨 PSG and Manchester United have moved closer in negotiations for Manuel Ugarte over the weekend. The French club have lowered their demands, and the Uruguayan himself is pushing for the move. (Source: @elpaisuy) pic.twitter.com/Koan3zL9tt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 13, 2024

The French club has lowered their demands, and the Uruguayan player is eager to make the move happen. However, when you read the information that transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides and it’s a different tone.

Romano reveals that PSG still expects Ugarte to leave this summer, with his agent, Jorge Mendes, currently in England to discuss a potential move to Manchester United.

However, United either need PSG to lower their asking price or they’ll need to sell a player to make it happen—otherwise, they might look for a cheaper alternative.

🚨🇺🇾| PSG still see Manuel Ugarte leaving this summer. His agent, Jorge Mendes is in England to discuss Ugarte with United. Manchester United either need PSG to reduce Ugarte’s asking price or they need to sell a player: if not they’ll go for a cheaper option. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/EK0SeL5Kx1 — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) August 13, 2024

The transfer window will soon be closing and a solution to Ugarte’s situation will be arriving. Still, the question will be whether the midfielder heads to Old Trafford or elsewhere to continue his career.