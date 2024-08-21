Manchester United and PSG Favor Permanent Transfer for Midfielder Over Obligation Loan Deal

The Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United transfer rumor might be reaching its critical point with just a few days left before the summer window closes. Still, the Red Devils and Paris Saint-Germain appear optimistic about a transfer occurring.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Tuesday that PSG are willing to let Ugarte join Manchester United on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Moreover, Ugarte has made it clear he wants to move to United and has already sorted out personal terms. The negotiations are progressing smoothly, but PSG aren’t rushing and will let talks extend into next week if needed.

On Wednesday, Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth provided the latest information on the file, noting that discussions between Manchester United and PSG about Ugarte are progressing, with both sides cautiously optimistic that a deal could be finalized before the transfer deadline.

While both clubs prefer a permanent move, a loan with an obligation to buy is also being considered. This potential formula could allow the Premier League side time to get the funds next year.

Talks advancing between Manchester United & PSG over Manuel Ugarte. Cautious optimism move can happen before deadline. Permanent deal is preference for both United & PSG – but loan with obligation also mooted. #MUFC #PSG — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 21, 2024

Furthermore, the Premier League side could receive money before the summer window closes. Corriere dello Sport reports that Scott McTominay has agreed on personal terms with Napoli.