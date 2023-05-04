Manchester United progress Marcus Rashford contract talks in hope of pairing him with Harry Kane

Marcus Rashford - Andrew Kearns/CameraSport via Getty Images

Manchester United are making good progress in talks over a new contract for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, 25, is due to enter the final 12 months of his existing deal this summer and securing the England striker’s long-term future is a priority for Erik ten Hag.

Discussions have been under way for some time and are headed in the right direction, Telegraph Sport understands.

Goalkeeper David De Gea is currently United’s top earner on around £375,000 a week when Champions League bonuses are active and any new deal is likely to catapult Rashford into that bracket and potentially make him the club’s highest paid player.

Rashford is enjoying his best season at the club and is only one goal shy of reaching 30 for the campaign. He also scored three times for England at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Paris Saint-Germain are one of several clubs watching Rashford’s situation but the player is considered integral to Ten Hag’s plans to strengthen United’s attack.

Ten Hag wants to bring in a pedigree centre forward this summer and United are continuing to explore the viability of doing a deal with Tottenham for Rashford’s England team-mate, Harry Kane, amid concern about the dangers of being drawn into a protracted saga.

Despite having only a year left on his Spurs contract, Kane would likely cost around £100 million.

Marcus Rashford celebrates with Harry Kane of England after scoring their team's fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The prospect of pairing Kane with Rashford would be an extremely exciting one for United fans and Ten Hag, although the continuing uncertainty over who will own the club is another curveball.

Ten Hag admitted on Wednesday that he was in the dark over his spending power this summer as the manager, like the fans, waits to discover whether the Glazers will sell to Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani or Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group.

United are also keen admirers of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but, much like the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, negotiating with the Italian club’s owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is seldom straight forward.

A number of other strikers remain on United’s radar although Ten Hag wants a top class recruit who will significantly sharpen the attack.

Only Aston Villa of the Premier League’s current top nine have scored fewer goals than United. Leaders Manchester City have scored 38 more league goals and second placed Arsenal have scored 32 more – a reflection of the gulf United have to bridge.

Signing a striker remains the manager’s overwhelming priority but he would also like to bring in a midfielder this summer.

Other reinforcements are likely to depend on how successfully the club sell and/or the ownership situation.

United have tied down Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garnacho to new long-term deals in recent weeks and hope Rashford will follow suit.

Talks have also been ongoing over a new contract for Diogo Dalot, who is out of contract at the end of next season.

United have until later this month to activate a 12-month extension option in De Gea’s deal but have been in negotiations with the Spaniard’s representatives about a new contract on reduced terms.

Fred is out of contract at the end of next season but it remains to be seen what happens with the Brazil midfielder, who has fallen out of favour and not started a Premier League game since the 7-0 capitulation at Liverpool on March 5.