Manchester United prepare second offer for £70m-rated Everton star

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a second bid for Jarrad Branthwaite after seeing an initial offer rejected.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who stress that Everton are determined to keep the defender and they are holding firm to their £70million demands for the 21-year-old.

Branthwaite’s omission from the England squad for Euro 2024 gives the clubs more time to discuss and arrange a deal, but United have thus far refused to meet Everton’s astronomical price tag for the talented player.

Everton have financial problems and will want to avoid having more points deducted next season, but they are understood to be using the £80m paid for Harry Maguire as a benchmark.

United know that Branthwaite is ready to move after agreeing personal terms with the player at the beginning of the transfer window. Now time is passing by and he remains an Everton player.

Is Branthwaite willing to put in a transfer request?

Leny Yoro – the unlikely alternative

As much as I would like to see United sign Lille’s Leny Yoro, it feels inevitable that the 18-year-old French centre-back will eventually join Real Madrid.

That is Yoro’s dream and Real Madrid view him as a generational talent, like they did with Raphael Varane many moons ago.

Yoro is a target for both United and Liverpool.

Lille want approximately £42m for Yoro’s signature.

