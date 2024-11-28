Manchester United prepare €8m-a-year contract offer for Barcelona winger target

The prospect of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not continuing with Napoli next season is growing stronger by the day. The Georgian forward is still far from reaching an agreement to extend his contract, which currently ties him to the Italian club until June 30, 2027.

His talent, potential, and market value have made him one of the most sought-after players, with several clubs, including FC Barcelona, eyeing him as a key addition to their squad for the summer of 2025.

Manchester United enter the race

However, now, according to Sport Mediaset (h/t SPORT), Manchester United are prepared to offer Kvaratskhelia a five-year contract worth €8 million net per season, along with an easily achievable bonus.

This offer aligns with the one his agent reportedly received from PSG last summer, valued at €10 million.

Barcelona are fully aware of the situation, and while there is an interest in signing a left-wing attacker, no formal steps have been taken regarding Kvaratskhelia.

Likely to leave. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The La Liga club are cautious about engaging in negotiations with Napoli without first setting a maximum price, as De Laurentiis is known for being a tough and unpredictable negotiator.

For the time being, the Catalans are waiting for the player to make a definitive decision about his future before proceeding.

However, Barcelona have made it clear that they will not pay €80 million for Kvaratskhelia with two years still left on his contract.

The Georgian winger is a player they admire and believe could fit well into their project, but they are determined not to pay inflated prices or enter bidding wars with other clubs.

Any player who wishes to join Barça must demonstrate their commitment by making an effort and pushing for the deal to reach a successful conclusion.