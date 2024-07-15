Manchester United make poor start to new era as they are outplayed by friendly opponents Rosenborg

Seeking new direction: Erik ten Hag points from the touchline as United are well beaten in friendly - Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Rosenborg 1 Manchester United 0

Manchester United are hoping to begin a new era this season but their first match was not a cause for optimism as they were well beaten in a friendly by Rosenborg.

The Norwegian side are in the thick of their domestic season so had obvious advantages in match fitness but Erik ten Hag was clear that the display from an unfamiliar United side “was not good enough”.

United fielded several big names in the first half but Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Casemiro made little impression. United were cut open time and again, notably down their left, and were it not for an inspired performance by their young Czech goalkeeper Radek Vítek, they would have been humiliated.

Vitek made a trio of excellent stops in the first half, and the Norwegian side hit the woodwork twice in the first 45 minutes.

Ten Hag made 10 changes at half-time but the momentum of the match did not shift and, although it took until the third minute of stoppage time, Noah Holm eventually gave the hosts the victory their dominance deserved when he finished after a scrappy run of play.

Ten Hag told MUTV afterwards: “The result is not secondary. At United you cannot lose games.”

The new season has begun with a whimper.

Rosenborg 1 Manchester United 0: as it happened

06:59 PM BST

Full time: Rosenborg 1 Man United 0

Not really too sure what we learned from that. If United are looking to replace Luke Shaw from within the ranks they better come up with a plan because the left side of defence looked a huge weakness. Obviously the Rosenborg guys are halfway through their season and are match fit but if the new United era is going to get off to a good vibes start, then this one will just have to be a Mulligan. Thanks for following with us, I think we’ll leave it there.

Ten Hag quotes on MUTV: “ the result is not secondary. At United you cannot lose games. The performance was below standard. I saw many bad tackles (from Rosenborg) in the first half. The goalie got the opportunity from the team to make some very good saves but the performance from the team is not good enough. We can talk everything good what is bad but I am not that guy. This is not the standard for top football. Every individual has to be fit, so you need these games. Rosenborg were more fit but a team from Man United should perform better. The players always listen, they try to transfer the coaching, they are always willing to do it. But today they didn’t transfer it onto the pitch. Ruud VN is a very ambitious manager, he has a great skill set, and he will hope they team especially attacking wise.”

06:54 PM BST

GOAL! Rosenborg 1 Man United 0 (Holm 90+3)

Rosenborg at last have the goal that their dominance deserved. Sadiku hit an acrobatic effort that actually struck his teammate, Holm, who was a surprised as anyone. That wrongfooted everybody but it was Noah Emmanuel Jean Holm who reacted the quickest, smashing the chance past Vitek, who had no hope.

A nice moment for Holm, a Dane, who can tell his grandkids that he scored against Man United. Mind you, if United play like this in the coming season, Holm will have a lot of company.

Holm is the son of David Nielsen, who had a solid career around the turn of the Milennium for the likes of Grimsby, Wimbledon and Norwich. Nielsen is a Dane but his boy chose Norway.

06:47 PM BST

Nailed it

06:45 PM BST

86 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Frederiksen is the latest Rosenborg man to work the keeper - again he has come through that problematic channel between the MUFC LB and LCB and cracked an effort at goal. The hero Vitek saves once again!

06:42 PM BST

82 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Ennis, wearing 20, had an excellent run and shot that the Rosenborg keeper did well to keep out. Ennis is from Runcorn, he plays as a winger. He was a kid at Liverpool and rejected a deal there to sign for United! Clearly a young man who backs his hand.

06:40 PM BST

United’s second half team

06:31 PM BST

73 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Rosenborg again giving United a torrid time down the right flank.

They’ve also changed eight I think it is.

06:23 PM BST

63 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

United posted missing in the left back area once again and it’s cut neatly inside for a crisp shot. Vitek with another super save! Borkeeiet should have scored.

06:19 PM BST

56 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

You’ll never win anything with kids and all that but United have been better since the half.

They’re currently fielding...

Vitek, Amass, Bennett, Aljofree, Ogunneye, Oyedele, Collyer (C), J. Fletcher, Scanlon, Ennis, Hugill.

06:13 PM BST

55 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Rosenborg don’t mind a tackle! Some of these guys are flying in.

06:13 PM BST

50 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Well that all seems to have spiked the guns of mighty Rosenborg, they’ve stopped battering United for a bit and the Reds are passing the ball around quite nicely.

06:10 PM BST

Very stylish twitter account

06:08 PM BST

50 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Toby Collyer has taken the arm band. It’s his first senior appearance as I understand it.

06:03 PM BST

46 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

United have changed ten outfielders.

05:47 PM BST

Half time: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

I make that three good saves from the United keeper and twice that the Norwegian lads have hit the woodwork.

Ethan Wheatley has probably been United’s best attacking player and he drew a good save.

05:45 PM BST

44 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

And again! Vitek at least is getting an excellent work out, he’s saved the day once again with another fine stop.

05:45 PM BST

42 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Nypan and Broholm open United up once again, they’re through and it’s a good save from Vitek.

05:42 PM BST

41 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Rosenborg have hit the woodwork! They’re all over United here.

05:35 PM BST

34 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Panic stations in the United area as Rosenborg get to the byline and cut it in.

05:34 PM BST

33 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Sunde picks it up does the inside left channel, too nifty for Evans on this evidence. Cuts inside and shoots just wide.

05:32 PM BST

United brass

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not present, but new chief executive Omar Berrada is, as are sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

05:30 PM BST

28 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Rosenborg are not afraid to have a foul and a grab at the United guys.

05:28 PM BST

27 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Rosenborg hit the post!

05:25 PM BST

23 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Albeit that Rosenborg are full fit because their season is underway, there’s not too much to encourage United so far. They’ve been well pinned back.

Marcus Rashford vs Rosenborg for Manchester United - Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

05:20 PM BST

18 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

Nasty high tackle from the Norwegian 21, Nemick, high straight foot into the shin of Casemiro. That could have been really bad for Casemiro. Yellow card. That would be a red in a competitive fixture.

05:10 PM BST

8 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

United are struggling at left back / left centre half. Rosenborg have cut them open twice down that flank, they’ve got some talent out there in the shape of Broholm, who likes to cut in from the right and shoot with the left. Wins a corner that is not especially convincingly cleared.

05:06 PM BST

3 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

United’s first duty is to defend a corner, which they don’t do especially well. Here’s the Norwegian view.

I was just going to say the same. Anyway, their big centre half Ceide got up well and should have done better with the header.

05:01 PM BST

1 mins: Rosenborg 0 Man United 0

United are in red. They don’t have their names on the backs of the shirt, which is handy for the live blogger who isn’t all that familiar with some of the lesser known players.

05:00 PM BST

That United team again

Man United: Vitek; Wan-Bissaka, Fish, Evans, Murray; Casemiro, Hannibal; Williams, Mount, Rashford; Wheatley. Subs: Harrison, Mee, Aljofree, Amass, Bennett, Jackson, Ogunneye, Collyer, J. Fletcher, Mather, Oyedele, Scanlon, Ennis, Hugill

Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United arrives for the friendly - and a new era? - Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

04:53 PM BST

Exciting opportunity

for promising youngster Jonny Evans, 46, this afternoon.

04:52 PM BST

I found this quite delightful

04:39 PM BST

ETH

talks to United’s own Pravda. “I am expecting young guys to act like Man United players. Energy, hard to beat, team spirit, deal with the ball. I want the seniors to get match fitness and to guide the youngsters.”

“Fans here remind us how massive this club is, how proud we are to represent it,” he tells MUTV.

04:35 PM BST

New Ass.Man.

Manchester United's new assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy ahead of the friendly - Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

04:33 PM BST

Free Willy

Villarreal have announced the signing of Willy Kambwala from Manchester United on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old centre-back made 10 appearances for the Reds after signing from French side Sochaux in 2020.

Kambwala made his senior debut during United’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League last season.

A United statement read: “Willy leaves with the sincere thanks of everyone at Manchester United, and our very best wishes for the next chapter of his career.”

Kambwala said on Instagram: “Dear @manchesterunited, I arrived at the club as a boy with a dream and today I’m leaving like a young man who has fulfilled his dream.

“From the academy to the first team, it’s time for me to start a new adventure after 4 wonderful seasons at the club. Thank you to all the people I have met during these 4 years.

“Coaches, my teammates, staff members, workers in Carrington and members of my host family. I’ll never forget what you all did for me.

“A special thank you to you fans who have always supported me, you are the soul of this club. I wish you the best for this season and for the future.”

04:17 PM BST

Rashford arrives

Marcus Rashford arrives for the pre-season friendly match between Rosenborg and Manchester United at Lerkendal Stadium in Trondheim, Norway - Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

03:58 PM BST

View

03:58 PM BST

Manchester United team

Our first line-up of pre-season 👊



Man United: Vitek; Wan-Bissaka, Fish, Evans, Murray; Casemiro, Hannibal; Williams, Mount, Rashford; Wheatley. Subs: Harrison, Mee, Aljofree, Amass, Bennett, Jackson, Ogunneye, Collyer, J. Fletcher, Mather, Oyedele, Scanlon, Ennis, Hugill

03:48 PM BST

Match preview: clean slates?

A new season, a new top man, a new hope for Man United? And possibly a chance for some of those who have been out in the cold to get back in business.

Jadon Sancho is back training with Manchester United for the first time in 10 months, with a club source confirming the winger and manager Erik ten Hag have resolved their differences following their public fallout last year.

Sancho and Ten Hag had a positive meeting at Carrington Training Centre and the two have decided to draw a line under last season’s drawn-out argument, the club source said.

The 24-year-old Sancho made just three appearances for United last season, spending the second half of the campaign on loan to Borussia Dortmund after his relationship with Ten Hag soured in September.

Ten Hag had left the winger out of his squad for United’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal, saying Sancho’s performances in training had not warranted a place in his team. Sancho immediately lashed out on social media, accusing Ten Hag of making him a “scapegoat.”

He was banished from the first team and trained with United’s youth squad before returning to his former club Dortmund in January, where he shone during their Champions League semi-final victory against Paris St Germain, earning praise from Ten Hag. Dortmund were beaten by Real Madrid in the final.

“(Sancho) is a very good player... he showed why Manchester United bought him and he showed he represents a high value for Manchester United, which is good,” Ten Hag told reporters following Dortmund’s 1-0 win over PSG in the first leg. “I’m happy for Jadon, for the performance, and we’ll see what is going to happen in the future.”

Sancho will not travel with the team to Norway for their pre-season opener against Rosenborg since he began training later than the other players but the club source said he would be available for selection after that.

United have also signed former goal machine Ruud van Nistelrooy as an assistant manager.

We will discover who DOES get to play in this friendly fixture in due course, the kick off this afternoon is 5pm UK time.