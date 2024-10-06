Manchester United plotting 2025 move for in-form AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic



Manchester United managed to secure a point on their travel to Villa Park, holding in-form Aston Villa to a goalless draw in their Premier League game on Sunday.

The result meant United slipped to 14th position in the table and their eight points from seven games represents their worst start in the competition in 35 years.

The hosts struggled due to having to play three games in a week with United’s pragmatic approach furthering troubling them. The visitors could have snatched all three points but skipper Bruno Fernandes’ effort struck the bar.

The Red Devils’ struggles in front of goal have continued since last year and apart from Marcus Rashford, none of the forwards looked likely to break the deadlock against Unai Emery’s men.

Goals not flowing for United

The right flank saw a change as Amad Diallo, who hardly affected play in the midweek fixture against Porto, was back on the bench with Erik ten Hag preferring Alejandro Garnacho on that flank.

The Argentine struggled badly while substitute Antony does not seem like he will make the grade at Old Trafford with INEOS keen to move him on.

The 20-time English league champions could upgrade their options on the right flank with Milan Live claiming Christian Pulisic, currently of AC Milan, is a target.

The American has been in sensational form this season, netting six goals and registering two assists in nine games across all competitions.

In fact, he has shone since his move to Serie A in the summer of 2023, with the US international scoring 15 goals in all competitions last term.

Add the fact that he is only 26 and has considerable Premier League experience from his time in Chelsea, it is clear that he fits the INEOS profile. Even the Glazers will de delighted due to his nationality which could make him a marketing delight.

The report claims that United are weighing up a €55 million offer for the Champions League winner, which the Rossoneri would struggle to turn down even though Pulisic is their most in-form player at the moment.

They brought him to the San Siro from Stamford Bridge for only €20 million and the sale would represent a sizeable profit, something the Italian team will find hard pressed not to accept.

Pulisic being eyed

“The sirens of the Premier League seem to have been turned on again around the name of Christian Pulisic. According to the latest rumors, after a survey by Liverpool, there has been strong interest from Manchester United, who are looking for important profiles to increase their quality in the squad.

“A concrete lunge for Pulisic is being planned, with a figure that could be around 55 million euros. Considering that to snatch him from Chelsea last year it took around 20 million, this deal would be a truly great capital gain.”

One of the former Borussia Dortmund star’s biggest positives is his versatility with the Milan star able to play anywhere across the frontline and even in midfield if needed.

United were reportedly eyeing him back when he was at Chelsea due to this and he could be a decent attacking option if the hierarchy approve the pursuit.

