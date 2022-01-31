Mason Greenwood: Manchester United player arrested over alleged rape and assault

PA Reporter
·1 min read
Manchester United&#x002019;s Mason Greenwood (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 20-year-old was suspended from playing or training with the club, following allegations on Sunday he was violent towards a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said it had been made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

The force said: “An investigation was launched and following inquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

“He remains in custody for questioning. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Manchester United said Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice.

The images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram on Sunday morning.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

In an earlier statement, Manchester United had said the club was aware of images and allegations circulating on social media, adding: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Attempts have been made to contact Greenwood for comment.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust posted on Twitter: “The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard.”

A spokesperson for sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

