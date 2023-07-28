Manchester United plan £50m Amrabat move but may need to sell players first

Manchester United may move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat or another defensive midfielder towards the end of the transfer window should the club raise enough finance from player sales.

Amrabat, who impressed in Morocco’s run to the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-finals, would cost about £50m. The 26-year-old represents an upgrade on Scott McTominay, last season’s deputy to Casemiro in the holding role.

Erik ten Hag’s priority in the market is a striker, with United closing in on signing Atlanta’s Rasmus Højlund. United value the 20-year-old at £60m and do not have to sell to complete the transfer but would need to do so if the manager wished to add Amrabat or another No 6.

Harry Maguire, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial and McTominay are among the fringe squad members for whom United will listen to offers. Of this group Martial and McTominay are the most likely to stay but the situation is fluid because of the uncertainty over which players will attract interest. Galatasaray have made an enquiry for Fred but appear unlikely to acquire the Brazilian given they value him at £10m, much less than United would be willing to accept.

Ten Hag has recruited the goalkeeper André Onana and Mason Mount, who can operate across the front and as an attacking midfielder, as he tries to improve on last term. Then United ended a six-year trophy drought, finished third and lost the FA Cup final.

Casemiro believes United will continue this upward trajectory. “I think we are growing, I think we are evolving, right?” the Brazilian said. “Always when anyone speaks about Manchester United, the club is about winning … we are embracing the ideas of the coach and we are on the right path.”