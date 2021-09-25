Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw injury updates

Harry Maguire appeared to suffer a calf injury (AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are unlikely to be fit for Manchester United’s Champions League match against Villarreal after suffering injuries in the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Left back Shaw was replaced the first half at Old Trafford before centre back Maguire went down with a calf problem after the break.

United went on the lose to a late Kortney Hause header from a corner, before Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in stoppage time as their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign came to an end.

Solskjaer’s side host Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday in a repeat of the Europa League final, as United look to bounce back from their opening defeat to Young Boys.

United then play Everton on Saturday in the Premier League in their last fixture before the international break, where Maguire and Shaw face fixtures against Andorra and Hungary for England in World Cup qualifying.

“We’ll use tomorrow and Monday or when we get the scans done and see how they are,” Solskjaer said.

“At the moment they don’t look ok for Wednesday but let’s see.”

Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot came on to replace Maguire and Shaw respectively, while left back Alex Telles has recently returned from injury and could deputise on Wednesday.