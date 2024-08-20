Manchester United offered Manuel Ugarte on loan as PSG attempt to revive deal

Manuel Ugarte has fallen down the pecking order at PSG and is surplus to requirements especially since the arrival of Joao Neves - Getty Images/Jean Catuffe

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Manuel Ugarte on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy in another attempt to make a breakthrough in negotiations.

The proposal has been made by Paris Saint-Germain and there is now growing optimism that an agreement will be struck to sign the Uruguayan before the transfer window closes at the end of next week. But it may go down to deadline day.

United would prefer to buy Ugarte now but there remains a gap, believed to be around 10 million euros, between what they are prepared to pay and PSG’s 60million euro asking price.

The fact the two clubs are continuing to talk about the 23-year-oldk, who is keen to make the move, means there is still hope that the transfer will go through. PSG want to recoup the fee they paid Sporting only last summer to sign him.

Ugarte has fallen down the pecking order at PSG and is surplus to requirements especially since the arrival of defensive midfielder Joao Neves for a similar fee from another Portuguese club, Benfica.

PSG are hoping that the offer to defer paying the full fee for Ugarte will tempt United. However, United’s preference remains to strike a permanent deal now with talks set to continue into next week. PSG will only loan Ugarte if United agree to then buy him.

United have considered other options, including Sander Berge, but the Norwegian international is set to join Fulham, who bid £20 million for Burnley’s Scott McTominay. Ugarte remains United’s most likely signing.

PSG still mired in pay dispute with Mbappe

Meanwhile, PSG are continuing to withhold salary and bonuses from Kylian Mbappe — although, contrary to reports in France, their former striker has not started legal action against them.

As Telegraph Sport reported in June the club have not paid the final two months of Mbappe’s salary, 12.5million euros, before his contract ran out at the end of June and he left to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Mbappe has also claimed he is owed even more, running into tens of millions of euros, in loyalty bonuses.

However, PSG have pointed out to Mbappe and his representatives that he agreed to give up certain financial commitments having pledged not to leave without the club being compensated. Negotiations are continuing on how this can be resolved and to finalise exit terms but Mbappe has not, as has been claimed, taken the case to Uefa and the Ligue de Football Professionnel’s legal commission. PSG are adamant they are entitled to be compensated.