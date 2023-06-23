Manchester United will not wait for ownership resolution before ruling on Mason Greenwood's future

Manchester United's decision on Mason Greenwood's future at Old Trafford will be made without regard to the takeover - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Manchester United are not waiting for the ownership situation to be resolved before making a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood, Telegraph Sport has learned.

Pictures published by The Sun on Friday showed Greenwood undergoing a private training session at a public sports centre.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first time the England striker had been seen on a pitch since his arrest last year after a woman made allegations of physical and sexual abuse.

Greenwood, 21, had been due to stand trial this year but all charges were dropped in February.

United are understood to be supportive of Greenwood training in such a capacity to keep himself physically and mentally healthy.

But sources have indicated that a decision on Greenwood’s future is not linked to the protracted takeover saga and will be made irrespective of the outcome of the “strategic review” announced back in November, when the Glazers first indicated their willingness to sell the club.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still waiting to discover if their competing bids to buy United have been successful.

United launched an internal inquiry into Greenwood’s situation in February, in the wake of the charges of attempted rape and assault being dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

But, five months on, the inquiry is still ongoing and it is not yet clear when United are expected to reveal the results of that probe.

Greenwood was arrested in January last year and suspended by United on full pay a short time after videos and images were posted online. He has not trained or played matches since then.

The Sun reported on Friday that Greenwood was put through his paces by a private coach during a 90-minute session on a £85 an hour pitch at a public sports centre.

He had grown his hair since he was last pictured and was apparently not wearing Nike boots for the session.

Nike ended their lucrative sponsorship agreement with Greenwood in February last year in the wake of his arrest.

With Greenwood no longer facing charges and the prospect of a trial, there is nothing to stop United from reintegrating the striker into the squad from a legal standpoint.

But United could face a backlash if they opted to bring Greenwood back into the squad given the sensitivities and scrutiny around the situation.

Manager Erik ten Hag has made signing a striker his priority this summer and also wants to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, for whom United have already had two bids rejected, and a goalkeeper.

The first wave of United players are due to report back for pre-season in the week commencing July 3 but with later, staggered returns for those involved in international matches this month or who are considered to need or warrant more time off.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.